Big Ten commissioner Warren creating coalition to combat hate, racism

In an open letter published Monday evening, first-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced that he is creating a conference Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.
"(I) invite student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, chancellors, presidents and others to join me," he wrote. "I have already received powerful notes of support and interest in joining this coalition and look forward to partnering with the existing diversity councils on our various campuses. It is critical that our student-athletes possess their rights to free speech, their rights to peaceful protest and we will work to empower them in creating meaningful change."
Warren started with the Big Ten in September for a transition phase with outgoing commissioner Jim Delaney, and then took over on a full-time basis Jan. 1. When he did, he became the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference.
Since then, he has led the conference's response to the global coronavirus pandemic and is shepherding the league through a period of national civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd at the hand of a Minnesota police officer last week.
"As a Black man, I pray every day for the health and safety of my wife and children, especially during interactions with law enforcement," Warren wrote in his letter this week. "We continue to see inequality and deep divide regarding how members of the Black community are treated compared to the rest of society and too often, the results have been horrific and senseless. Such racism and inequality are pervasive, not just endemic in law enforcement."
The coalition, then, Warren believes will be a way to facilitate progress among Big Ten institutions.
"We must listen to our young people," he said. "Our children and future generations deserve better. We are either part of the problem or part of the solution. The Big Ten Conference will be part of the solution as we actively and constructively combat racism and hate in our country."
Past and present Huskers react to George Floyd's death and protests
Scott Frost
June 2, 2020
Husker SAAC
We are actively working to create spaces for our students to discuss and, more importantly, act on the injustices we have seen too often. This statement will not be our only source of support. pic.twitter.com/tkRZg11dSv— Husker SAAC (@HuskerSAAC) June 1, 2020
Tai Webster
BlackLivesMatter ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/HLq0eEIyRf— Tai Jack Webster I. (@Tjawtherula) June 1, 2020
Shavon Shields
June 1, 2020
Devine Ozigbo
I love the energy my Borther @b_stille_ is coming with. Being an ally for all is tough enough, especially when so many on the other side, ALLOW small, minuscule, and moot things blind them from the bigger picture. Thank you Ben.— Huncho ZIG⚡️ (@TrulyDevine_22) June 1, 2020
Trey McGowens
“...they telling us dream, look what they did to Martin Luther bullet holes in our King’s and they wonder why we never believe” @MeekMill 🗣🗣— Trey McGowens 3rd (@Trey5mac_) June 1, 2020
Quincy Enunwa
Damn I never thought my birthday would look like this. I’m hurting for my people. COVID and racism targeting us disproportionately.— Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) May 31, 2020
My only wish is that people continue to educate themselves before they dispute and deflect.
Watch:
The 13th on Netflix
White Savior on Amazon
Josh Mitchell
. @HuskerFBNation y’all are not off the hook either. the athletic department has been extremely quiet & I know what the inside of those walls look like. Stand up for your students & athletes! Stand up for your coaching staffs! Stand up for your employees!— Josh Mitchell (@J_Mitch05) June 1, 2020
Isaiah Roby
One bright side to all this madness is a lot of good conversations are happening. People need to talk, hear each other out, and learn from this so we all can have a better future!— Isaiah Roby (@roby_isaiah) May 29, 2020
Fred Hoiberg
May 30, 2020
Amy Williams
From the heart... pic.twitter.com/zyoaUmpysR— Amy Williams (@gussowilliams5) May 31, 2020
Ben Stille
The amount of WHITE people using BLACK lives matter protests as an excuse to vandalize and steal is the exact reason the protests are happening. Not only have they been taken advantage of for hundreds of years, but now their protests are being taken advantage of, be better!!!— Ben Stille (@b_stille_) June 1, 2020
Wyatt Mazour
The world needs more EQUALITY. The world needs more JUSTICE. The world needs more LOVE. ♥️✊ pic.twitter.com/99TQG7AClX— Wyatt Mazour (@WMazour20) May 30, 2020
JD Spielman
See but the problem is one side is almost never held accountable and that’s why we are where we are today over 1600 protesters arrested but 3 of the 4 cops remain free in the George Floyd case https://t.co/i27VERYynx— TAZY (@jdspielman10) June 1, 2020
Braxton Clark
In times like this I hope everybody keeps god in their corner, not only for their sake but friends and family as well.— Braxton Clark™️ (@braxton_2k) May 31, 2020
