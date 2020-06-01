Big Ten commissioner Warren creating coalition to combat hate, racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an open letter published Monday evening, first-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced that he is creating a conference Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

"(I) invite student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, chancellors, presidents and others to join me," he wrote. "I have already received powerful notes of support and interest in joining this coalition and look forward to partnering with the existing diversity councils on our various campuses. It is critical that our student-athletes possess their rights to free speech, their rights to peaceful protest and we will work to empower them in creating meaningful change."

Warren started with the Big Ten in September for a transition phase with outgoing commissioner Jim Delaney, and then took over on a full-time basis Jan. 1. When he did, he became the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference.

Since then, he has led the conference's response to the global coronavirus pandemic and is shepherding the league through a period of national civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd at the hand of a Minnesota police officer last week.