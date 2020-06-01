You are the owner of this article.
Big Ten commissioner Warren creating coalition to combat hate, racism
Virus Outbreak College Basketball

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the media in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020, after it was announced that the remainder of the Big Ten Conference men's basketball tournament will be canceled.

 Michael Conroy, Associated Press

In an open letter published Monday evening, first-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced that he is creating a conference Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition. 

"(I) invite student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, chancellors, presidents and others to join me," he wrote. "I have already received powerful notes of support and interest in joining this coalition and look forward to partnering with the existing diversity councils on our various campuses. It is critical that our student-athletes possess their rights to free speech, their rights to peaceful protest and we will work to empower them in creating meaningful change." 

Big Ten Commissioner

Warren

Warren started with the Big Ten in September for a transition phase with outgoing commissioner Jim Delaney, and then took over on a full-time basis Jan. 1. When he did, he became the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference. 

Since then, he has led the conference's response to the global coronavirus pandemic and is shepherding the league through a period of national civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd at the hand of a Minnesota police officer last week. 

"As a Black man, I pray every day for the health and safety of my wife and children, especially during interactions with law enforcement," Warren wrote in his letter this week. "We continue to see inequality and deep divide regarding how members of the Black community are treated compared to the rest of society and too often, the results have been horrific and senseless. Such racism and inequality are pervasive, not just endemic in law enforcement." 

The coalition, then, Warren believes will be a way to facilitate progress among Big Ten institutions. 

"We must listen to our young people," he said. "Our children and future generations deserve better. We are either part of the problem or part of the solution. The Big Ten Conference will be part of the solution as we actively and constructively combat racism and hate in our country." 

Past and present Huskers react to George Floyd's death and protests

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

