'You've got to be ready for it': Cervantes delivers NU's second walk-off in three days as Huskers start home stand 3-0

Efry Cervantes waved goodbye to the New Mexico State dugout, and the Nebraska baseball team may be starting to wave goodbye this season's slow start.

Cervantes delivered a walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Nebraska baseball team rallied after being held to one hit through seven frames to beat New Mexico State 6-5 Wednesday afternoon in front of 5,043 fans at Haymarket Park.

"Amazing. Amazing. Yeah, that felt real good. It's a good win for the team," Cervantes said. "Team at-bats; just passing it on to the next guy, and when it's your time you've got to be ready for it. So it felt amazing."

Cervantes's sharp single into right field capped a Nebraska rally from a 5-2 deficit over the final two innings. His wave sparked a reaction from the Aggies that led to coach Will Bolt running from the Nebraska dugout to meet with NMSU coach Mike Kirby and smooth things over before anything escalated.

Nebraska (7-9) had been largely quiet most of the day against New Mexico State starter Rorik Maltrud, who held NU to one hit over seven innings.

The Huskers managed just a soft single off the bat of Max Anderson in the fourth inning against Maltrud, who tied a career high with seven innings pitched. The right-hander struck out seven and walked one.

But two days after knocking off Omaha 6-5 in their final at-bat, the Huskers got going in the late innings again.

Cam Chick, mired in a 1-for-17 slump, cut the deficit to 5-4 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Then in the ninth, two walks and a balk gave Huskers life. Redshirt freshman Garrett Anglim poked a single through the right side to score pinch-runner Luke Sartori and tie the game.

After Josh Caron struck out and Chick was intentionally walked to load the bases with two down, Cervantes delivered to end the game. The senior juco transfer, after hitting .082 last season, is up to .250 this year.

"I was ready to hit from the jump," Cervantes said. "I wasn't going to let them get the first punch; I was going to be the one punching. So I was ready to hit right away, and I got my pitch and did what I had to do."

New Mexico State (9-6) scored twice in the top of the second inning thanks to a triple, two singles, a walk and a wild pitch, and didn't trail until the end as Maltrud retired the first nine Husker batters he faced.

Nebraska broke through in the fourth thanks in part to Anderson's single, a pair of Aggie wild pitches and a sac fly from Brice Matthews.

It was still a one-run game in the seventh when a two-out Nebraska throwing error on a ground ball allowed the Aggies to score a pair of unearned runs and extend their lead to 5-2.

But the Huskers stuck with it. Braxton Bragg steadied things with 4 1/3 innings out of the bullpen, and Tyler Martin, C.J. Hood and Emmett Olson combined to hold the Aggies scoreless over the final 2 2/3 innings.

"Just challenged our guys in the middle of the game to just stay in the fight; just keep coming. I was proud of the compete regardless of what was going on," Bolt said. "And we overcame some tough spots there and showed some heart. This team is starting to climb, starting to find their identity a little bit."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

