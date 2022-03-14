'You'll take the ugly ones': Everitt's bat delivers much-needed walk-off win for Husker baseball

It wasn't easy, and it certainly wasn't a work of art, but the Nebraska baseball team mustered a response Monday afternoon in its home opener.

Griffin Everitt homered twice, the second a go-ahead, two-run shot in the seventh inning, before delivering a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth as the Huskers rallied to beat Omaha 6-5 at Haymarket Park.

"It was huge," Everitt said of the win that improved Nebraska to 5-9. "We've been down; it's been tough. But this team has responded well all year, even though our record may not show it right now. Whenever we have bad days we always show up ready to go the next day.

"So it was good to see the results come with it as well."

After mustering just three hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss in Omaha, which ended with a walk-off hit from the Mavericks, NU coach Will Bolt described his team as "weak" in responding to adversity, and Nebraska's players held a team meeting Sunday night.

The results didn't come immediately on Monday, but there was at least movement in the proper direction.

"We were just all kind of talking, getting on the same page. ... especially with all the young guys that we have, you never know what guys are thinking," Everitt said. "So it was really just for us to get everything out, talk it through, and see where everyone's at; make sure we're all on the same page."

Nebraska was shut out until the sixth inning when Everitt connected for a one-out solo homer to cut a 2-0 Maverick lead in half. After a Brice Matthews single, Garrett Anglim tied the game with a double.

NU immediately gave up the lead in the top of the seventh on a two-out wild pitch that scored Omaha's Jack Lombardi, who led off the inning with a double and went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Efry Cervantes, batting .208 on the season coming in, then tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with his first home run as a Husker. Leighton Banjoff then drew a walk, and the right-handed-hitting Everitt went opposite field for the second time to give NU its first lead of the game at 5-3.

But Omaha (5-10) scored single runs in the eighth and ninth, tying the game with a two-out, two-strike RBI single from Eddie Satisky before reliever Braxton Bragg got the final out of the inning.

"It doesn't matter what it looks like. We just needed something good to happen for us," Bolt said. "I think the way we won it, too, that may go a little further, where we give up the lead there in the end... You never want to give up a lead late like that, especially when we haven't made any breaks for ourselves this year.

"But proving it to ourselves that we can come back from that, when you face that adversity. ... They get to storm the field and throw Gatorade on each other. They were having fun."

In the ninth, Max Anderson roped a one-out double before Everitt's game-winner. The Millard West product came within a few feet of having the first three-homer game by a Husker since Dan Johnson on March 6, 2001.

"(It) doesn't have to be perfect. A win is a win. You'll take the ugly ones, you'll take the pretty ones," Cervantes said. "It's gritty baseball; that's who we are. When we play that we we can be dangerous, and it doesn't have to be pretty. Just put your nose on the ball and do what it takes."

