'You got to have that fight': Huskers force winner-take-all regional final with gritty win over No. 1 Arkansas

Nine pitches later the game was over as Schwellenbach got a strikeout and a popup to end the game.

The junior is Nebraska’s star. And he delivered a performance that stars deliver.

In true Nebraska fashion, it wasn’t always pretty. The Huskers ran into outs at third base and home plate in the third and fourth innings — NU’s seasonlong commitment to aggressiveness on the basepaths backfiring.

There were four combined errors between two of the nation’s best fielding teams in the first three innings.

Nebraska committed two in the third, when Arkansas scored all three of its three runs. The second came after a passed ball as Griffin Everitt tried to toss to Perry covering the plate after a passed ball. The sequence allowed the Razorbacks to plate a pair of runs.

Everitt found redemption in the fifth when his two-out single into right field scored two runs and provided the winning margin. That hit came two batters after — who else — Schwellenbach drove a single into left-center to tie the game.

"It was nothing but pure joy and happiness. We all love each other and we're not ready to be done yet," Everitt said of the win. "And we know we've got to come back tomorrow and beat them again.