Yes, Jake Meyers, that was your first major-league homer — and then a bigger blast
Yes, Jake Meyers, that was your first major-league homer — and then a bigger blast

Rockies Angels Baseball

Houston's Jake Meyers is congratulated for his home run in the third inning Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, against the Los Angeles Angels.

 JOHN McCOY, The Associated Press

Jake Meyers thought he had first career triple at the major-league level.

Instead, it was his first big-league blast.

The former Husker and Omaha Westside graduate blasted a solo shot early in Houston's game against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in Anaheim — though there was much more to come.

Meyers lifted an 0-1 pitch to right-center field in the third, and the ball clearly went over the yellow line, bounced off a ribbon board and back into the field of play. Meyers hustled to third base and stopped.

The umpires gathered and quickly ruled it a home run, and Meyers, wearing a smile, trotted home for his first career homer with the Astros. He was still all smiles when he got back to the Houston dugout.

Meyers' homer got the Astros on the board.

In the eighth inning, Meyers was at it again, smacking a grand slam to right field to put Houston up 8-2.

After a torrid run in Triple-A, the Astros called up Meyers on July 30. He made his first career start in the outfield against the Colorado Rockies last week.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Husker News