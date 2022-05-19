With the postseason door open, a familiar performance sends Husker baseball to 30th loss of the season

It was all right there in front of the Nebraska baseball team.

And the Huskers turned in the same kind of performance they have too many times this season.

With nearly every team around them in the Big Ten standings losing to open the door, Nebraska was toothless on offense and mistake-prone on defense in a 4-1 loss to Michigan State Thursday night at Haymarket Park.

The defeat means NU has one path to the Big Ten Tournament: the Huskers must beat Michigan State each of the next two days, and have Maryland finish off a sweep of Purdue. The Terps beat the Boilermakers 14-7 Thursday night to open that series.

"What else are you going to say at this point in the season?" NU coach Will Bolt said of the Huskers' short postgame meeting. "They’ve heard every postgame talk you could possibly imagine when we’ve been on the wrong side of a lot of these games.

"Just got to show up and have your best mindset tomorrow, and whatever happens, happens."

In Lincoln, the Huskers (21-30, 8-14 Big Ten) played all the hits while losing 30 games in a season for the first time since 2013.

There were just five singles off Michigan State starter Conner Tomasic, who worked into the sixth inning.

Coming into the weekend, Tomasic had allowed three or more runs in five of his last six starts, and hadn’t had an outing in which he allowed zero runs since March 18, when he made a relief appearance against Houston Baptist.

The Huskers managed just eight singles in the game, two of them in the ninth inning. They couldn't take advantage of putting a runner in scoring position with less than two outs in each of the first three innings. They hit into two double plays.

Nebraska loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth, and got a run home on a hit by pitch, but two strikeouts, the last one looking, ended the game.

If it wasn't a weak ground ball into the dirt, it was probably a lazy fly ball into the wind that was blowing out to left field.

"Early on I thought we took some good swings," Bolt said. "Once we were playing from behind, not so much."

Defensive mistakes, even if they didn't go down as errors, allowed the Spartans to score three of their four runs in a three-run victory.

With two outs in the third inning, Nebraska had Michigan State baserunner Mitch Jebb dead to rights at home plate after a strong throw from right fielder Garrett Anglim on a single. But the ball was bobbled at home, Jebb scored, and an RBI triple from Bryan Broeker followed on the next pitch.

Instead of getting out of the third inning down 1-0, NU trailed 3-0.

With two outs in the eighth, after Shay Schanaman came on in relief for the first time this season and pitched four scoreless innings, Nebraska got strike three with a Michigan State runner on third to apparently get out of the inning. But the pitch was dropped, the throw from home to first hit the Michigan State batter in the back, and Broecker trotted home to make it 4-0.

Emmett Olson will start on the mound Saturday as Nebraska tries to keep its season alive.

"We've got to win both of them. Today doesn't matter. We heard Purdue had lost, so we're still alive, and the only thing we can do to control our own destiny is to win both games," NU captain Griffin Everitt said. "Just get over this one as soon as we can, and be ready for tomorrow."

