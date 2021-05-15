With Sunday's game canceled, Husker baseball team rallies late Saturday to knock off Northwestern

It was probably just a matter of time before Nebraska's offense got going against Northwestern's depleted bullpen.
But the Huskers waited long enough to make everyone wearing red in Haymarket Park a little nervous.
NU scored six runs in the seventh inning, including three with two outs, to erase a 5-2 deficit, then tacked on three more in the eighth to beat Northwestern 11-5 Saturday and win the series between the teams.
The game ended up being the series finale, as well.
COVID-19 protocols meant Northwestern brought just six pitchers to Lincoln after a two-week pause of all team activities. The Wildcats went through all six pitchers Friday and Saturday. Joe Acker, who was Nebraska's designated hitter Saturday, said it looked like Sunday's game would be canceled.
The game was officially called off shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.
While Husker head coach Will Bolt didn't exactly confirm the news during his postgame interview, the outlook for playing a game Sunday, much like the forecast, wasn't sunny.
"Just talking to Coach (Spencer) Allen, there's not a whole lot left for them. And we knew that going into the weekend that they were coming in short-handed, and we were just going to try and navigate through the weekend as best we could," Bolt said. "And it looks like there's probably not going to be enough guys left for them to compete tomorrow."
The Sunday game would likely be ruled a no-contest, similar to competitions in other Big Ten sports with similar circumstances in 2020-21.
"It's going to be a health and safety thing, as far as I'm concerned," Bolt said.
Five Huskers had multi-hit games, including Max Anderson's four-hit day with two doubles. Joe Acker also had two doubles in a 3-for-6 effort, and Luke Roskam was 2-for-3 with a mammoth home run to straightaway center in the eighth inning.
Max Schreiber and Jake Bunz combined to hold Northwestern to two runs on three hits over the final 4 1/3 innings.
The victory kept Nebraska (25-11) on top of the Big Ten standings, a half-game ahead of Indiana.
If the Huskers wanted to set a tone early against a struggling Northwestern squad, NU did so. Just not the way it would have liked.
Nebraska loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first inning before back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat. In the top of the second, Northwestern strung together three hard-hit balls and a squeeze bunt to take a 2-0 lead.
The Wildcats (12-18) added to their lead in the third when Shawn Goosenberg doubled, stole third and trotted home after a throw from Nebraska catcher Luke Roskam sailed into left.
Nebraska got within 3-2 in the fifth when Joe Acker doubled and Spencer Schwellenbach deposited a Northwestern offering in the Wildcats' bullpen for a two-run homer, only to see Northwestern answer with solo homers in the sixth and seventh innings.
One of the homers came off the bat of Charlie Bourbon. He came into the weekend with one hit, also a homer, but had two Saturday.
NU starter Chance Hroch had his shortest outing in a month, exiting with two outs in the fifth inning and Nebraska trailing 3-0. It marked the first time since April 10 Hroch didn't work into the sixth inning.
But soon enough, Nebraska turned the tide in the later innings, much like it did in Friday night's 12-2 win.
