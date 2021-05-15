With Sunday's game canceled, Husker baseball team rallies late Saturday to knock off Northwestern

It was probably just a matter of time before Nebraska's offense got going against Northwestern's depleted bullpen.

But the Huskers waited long enough to make everyone wearing red in Haymarket Park a little nervous.

NU scored six runs in the seventh inning, including three with two outs, to erase a 5-2 deficit, then tacked on three more in the eighth to beat Northwestern 11-5 Saturday and win the series between the teams.

The game ended up being the series finale, as well.

COVID-19 protocols meant Northwestern brought just six pitchers to Lincoln after a two-week pause of all team activities. The Wildcats went through all six pitchers Friday and Saturday. Joe Acker, who was Nebraska's designated hitter Saturday, said it looked like Sunday's game would be canceled.

The game was officially called off shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

While Husker head coach Will Bolt didn't exactly confirm the news during his postgame interview, the outlook for playing a game Sunday, much like the forecast, wasn't sunny.