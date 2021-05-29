With rain in the forecast, Husker baseball team and Michigan will play two Saturday

The Nebraska baseball team will wrap up its regular season a day sooner than originally planned.

With rain in the forecast for Sunday, the Huskers and Michigan will play a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday at Haymarket Park. The second game will follow 45 minutes after the completion of Game 1.

The first game will be carried by BTN, but the second game will not.

Fans with mobile tickets for Saturday's originally scheduled game should use those tickets for the noon game. Fans with Sunday tickets will receive a refund.

Senior Day festivities will begin at 11:20 a.m.

