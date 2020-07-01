With one of its largest-ever rosters set to arrive in the fall, Husker baseball juggles the numbers

Let us keep in mind the ever-present caveat that a college roster in any sport can change by the day, much less the months between seasons, or the extended months between a pandemic-shortened season and the next, hopefully not pandemic-shortened, campaign.
With that out of the way, a combing of the current and future Nebraska baseball roster reveals that the Huskers are set to have one of their largest-ever rosters whenever the 2021 season gets going.
As of Wednesday evening, Nebraska is returning 32 players from the 2020 roster, and will add a 17-player recruiting class to that group. While there may or may not be 49 players trotting onto Hawks Field this fall or next spring, that's a big number to manage in a sport where the roster limit, before COVID-19, was set at 35.
That's why, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell said recently, NU's coaching staff has been selective in who it has added at a time when it could add just about anyone.
"We have guys coming in, in this upcoming class here, where we’ve said, ‘OK, these guys, we’re going to make the commitment right now to invest in those guys.' We’re going to invest at-bats in them, and innings on the mound and things like that so they can develop and grow so that two or three years now down the road, you’re going to have a pretty special team," Harvell said.
"And if you start to just add anybody and everybody, and you’ve got a roster that’s pushing 60 guys or whatever — just in terms of practice, just logistically speaking, you’ve got to take reps away from somebody. If everybody’s going to get in there and work, there’s only a certain amount of time that we have."
Normally, a Division I baseball roster has a 35-player limit, with 11.7 scholarships divided among a maximum of 27 players. But for 2021, the NCAA lifted the 35-player limit, and the scholarship counter was raised from 27 to 32.
It's going to make for some big roster sizes all over the country, and Nebraska is no exception. If things stay as currently constructed, the Huskers will have 24 players alone vying for time as a pitcher.
There will be five catchers, eight outfielders, 10 infielders. And just for good measure, two utility players.
Normally, a college coaching staff is trying to construct a roster in the face of players leaving early for the professional ranks. For 2021 and beyond, the opposite will be true.
"It really doesn’t only affect just the 2021 season, but it’s kind of a ripple down effect for future classes and future teams, and just trying to make sure the 11.7; we get the relief from it this year, but there’s going to be that extra year of aid that we weren’t necessarily planning on," Nebraska head coach Will Bolt said this spring during an interview on "Husker Sports Nightly." "So there’s definitely some challenges that come along with it. We like to think, with all the sports, just with us having to juggle the major league draft from the high school kids, the junior college kids, and then our own players, we’re constantly having to juggle the roster as it is."
At least a few players will start coming off the books after next season's end. The Huskers are set to lose four seniors — Logan Foster, Joe Acker, Luke Roskam and Mojo Hagge — to graduation after 2021. Foster sat out this season after transferring from Texas A&M while the other three chose to take advantage of the blanket waiver given to spring sports athletes who lost their 2020 seasons. Nebraska also has three fourth-year juniors in Paul Tillotson, Connor Curry and Carter Cross.
And of the 17 players in the incoming recruiting class, six are from junior college and another is a graduate transfer, meaning most of that group will move on after one or two seasons.
"I think everybody knew and kind of would agree, whatever they (the NCAA) do, it's not going to be a one-year fix," Harvell said. "This is probably going to be a four-year, maybe even a five-year thing down the road because it affects so much long term.
"So when you start looking at roster management down the road, you’ve got to be really careful. It would be really easy to get backed up and have a logjam just two years from now, and now you’re kind of in a bad spot. So keeping the number to where it’s manageable, I think, was really important to us so that we can really dive in and work with our guys without being spread too thin."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
