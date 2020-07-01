With one of its largest-ever rosters set to arrive in the fall, Husker baseball juggles the numbers

"And if you start to just add anybody and everybody, and you’ve got a roster that’s pushing 60 guys or whatever — just in terms of practice, just logistically speaking, you’ve got to take reps away from somebody. If everybody’s going to get in there and work, there’s only a certain amount of time that we have."

Normally, a Division I baseball roster has a 35-player limit, with 11.7 scholarships divided among a maximum of 27 players. But for 2021, the NCAA lifted the 35-player limit, and the scholarship counter was raised from 27 to 32.

It's going to make for some big roster sizes all over the country, and Nebraska is no exception. If things stay as currently constructed, the Huskers will have 24 players alone vying for time as a pitcher.

There will be five catchers, eight outfielders, 10 infielders. And just for good measure, two utility players.

Normally, a college coaching staff is trying to construct a roster in the face of players leaving early for the professional ranks. For 2021 and beyond, the opposite will be true.