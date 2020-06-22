With added zip to his fastball, Norris' Hood follows in brother's footsteps, commits to Huskers

Quarantine life in March and April had a slow-motion feel to it, right?
Not for CJ Hood.
The Norris standout missed out on his junior season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop him from working on his baseball skills.
In fact, he added nearly 6 mph to his fastball during the shutdown.
Nebraska's coaches took notice of his arm and hitting skills and offered him around three weeks ago. On Sunday, Hood called Will Bolt and his staff to let them know that he was committing to the Huskers.
"They were pumped," said Hood, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound outfielder and pitcher.
Hood said he grew up dreaming of playing for Nebraska. He also got a chance to watch his older brother Byron pitch for NU from 2016-19.
"It means a lot to follow in my brother's footsteps," said Hood, who also had offers from Creighton and Arkansas-Little Rock and interest from other schools. "It just runs in the family because I grew up being a Husker, I wore Husker (gear) all my life."
Hood batted .289 in 20 games as a sophomore for the Titans. His biggest improvement since then has come on the mound. Hood turned his focus to pitching this spring, and a Twitter post in May showed his fastball being clocked at 93 mph. Hood credits the improvement to lifting weights.
Hood, who also plays football and basketball, said Byron played a big part in his growth.
"He mainly helped me with mechanics, mindset, learning how to play," said Hood, who is splitting time this summer playing for Nebraska Prospects and the Hickman American Legion team.
Hood is the sixth-known in-state recruit to join the Huskers' 2021 class. The group includes pitchers Drew Christo (Elkhorn) and Jackson Brockett (Elkhorn South), infielders Max Petersen (Lincoln Southwest) and Kyler Randazzo (Elkhorn), and outfielder Luke Jessen (Elkhorn South).
All six players play for Nebraska Prospects, and Hood has played with or against many of them since they were little. He was Lincoln Rebels teammates with Petersen when they were 8 years old.
"I talk to them all the time," Hood said. "We're really close, actually. That kind of helped with my commitment. Just knowing that I have them by my side throughout the next four years of college and I know they're going to work hard because I train with them."
Briefly
An active recruiting day continued for the Huskers, who received a commitment from 2023 Beatrice infielder/pitcher Tucker Timmerman.
The Beatrice sophomore-to-be announced his decision via social media Monday night.
