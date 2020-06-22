With added zip to his fastball, Norris' Hood follows in brother's footsteps, commits to Huskers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Quarantine life in March and April had a slow-motion feel to it, right?

Not for CJ Hood.

The Norris standout missed out on his junior season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop him from working on his baseball skills.

In fact, he added nearly 6 mph to his fastball during the shutdown.

Nebraska's coaches took notice of his arm and hitting skills and offered him around three weeks ago. On Sunday, Hood called Will Bolt and his staff to let them know that he was committing to the Huskers.

"They were pumped," said Hood, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound outfielder and pitcher.

Hood said he grew up dreaming of playing for Nebraska. He also got a chance to watch his older brother Byron pitch for NU from 2016-19.

"It means a lot to follow in my brother's footsteps," said Hood, who also had offers from Creighton and Arkansas-Little Rock and interest from other schools. "It just runs in the family because I grew up being a Husker, I wore Husker (gear) all my life."