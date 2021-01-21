With a conference-only season expected, Husker baseball begins to ramp up as it waits for schedule

Will Bolt is waiting, just like everyone else, to see what the Nebraska baseball team's schedule will look like in 2021.
It's widely expected that the Big Ten will adopt a conference-only schedule, which would likely push the start of NU's season from mid-February to sometime in March. The format could call for four-game weekends against league opponents instead of standard three-game series.
But with one week to go until the Huskers can begin full preseason workouts on Jan. 29, the wait to see who, when and where NU will play goes on.
"It's probably going to be in a similar boat as the other sports, where it may be just a few weeks before you're actually supposed to start (before a schedule is released)," Bolt told the Journal Star. "And we're getting close to that — the normal start date."
The Division I season begins on Feb. 19. Last season, NU opened on Feb. 14 before seeing the season end abruptly about a month later because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, the Huskers are limited to eight hours of training per week, which is spent largely on lifting and conditioning.
"We're just kind of seeing where they're at physically as far as arms and that kind of stuff," Bolt said. "I think the good thing is, we do have more time regardless of what the schedules look like, with the pitchers just for ramp-up purposes to get a better feel for where they're at and where they need to get to."
Roster set after offseason departures: Nebraska will begin the season with a roster of 38 players after four players left the program between the start of fall baseball and the beginning of preseason workouts.
Among those no longer with the program is Lincoln Southeast graduate Connor Curry, who underwent Tommy John surgery in the fall of 2017 and again in 2019. He made just eight career appearances in a Nebraska uniform.
A 6-foot-4 left-hander, Curry last pitched in March 2019, and spent the following year-plus trying to rehab from the second Tommy John surgery on his left arm before deciding to medically retire. Bolt, who was hired in June 2019, never saw Curry throw a pitch in a Husker uniform either in practice or in live competition.
Another pitcher, junior Paul Tillotson, also stepped away for medical reasons.
Tillotson underwent back surgery in the summer with hopes of being able to return, Bolt said, but wasn't able to get back to the form that helped him compile a 2.57 ERA in seven innings in 2020.
Tillotson has had multiple back surgeries during his career, which began with an injury-shortened freshman season in 2017.
"It's basically a quality of life thing," Bolt said.
First baseman Luke Boynton, who announced in late December he was leaving the program after one season, will play this year at Northwest Florida State College.
The 6-6, 240-pound Boynton, who hit .423 while appearing in eight games for the Huskers in 2020, left NU to get closer to home because of a family medical issue, Bolt said.
Northwest Florida State College is about five hours from Boynton's hometown of Marietta, Georgia.
A third pitcher, juco transfer Chat Hayes, transferred back to Coffeyville Junior College after originally committing to NU in July.
Hayes went through fall ball with the Huskers, but with a glut of arms already in the NU stable and another year of junior college baseball available, Hayes chose to head back to Coffeyville, where he can pitch another season without losing any eligibility.
Banjoff, Schwellenbach earn preseason nods: Infielder Leighton Banjoff and utility player Spencer Schwellenbach were named to the preseason all-Big Ten team Thursday by Perfect Game.
Banjoff made a case as Nebraska's best offensive player during his freshman season, leading the team in batting average (.341), slugging percentage (.636), on-base percentage (.517) and stolen bases (three). After starting the season 0-for-6, he hit .395 over NU's final 12 games.
Schwellenbach, who will add pitching duties to his arsenal this season, cemented himself as the Huskers' everyday shortstop in 2020 and was second on the team in hits while batting .295. Bolt has raved about Schwellenbach's abilities on the mound, too, where he can reach the mid-90s with his fastball.
