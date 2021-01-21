With a conference-only season expected, Husker baseball begins to ramp up as it waits for schedule

Will Bolt is waiting, just like everyone else, to see what the Nebraska baseball team's schedule will look like in 2021.

It's widely expected that the Big Ten will adopt a conference-only schedule, which would likely push the start of NU's season from mid-February to sometime in March. The format could call for four-game weekends against league opponents instead of standard three-game series.

But with one week to go until the Huskers can begin full preseason workouts on Jan. 29, the wait to see who, when and where NU will play goes on.

"It's probably going to be in a similar boat as the other sports, where it may be just a few weeks before you're actually supposed to start (before a schedule is released)," Bolt told the Journal Star. "And we're getting close to that — the normal start date."

The Division I season begins on Feb. 19. Last season, NU opened on Feb. 14 before seeing the season end abruptly about a month later because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the Huskers are limited to eight hours of training per week, which is spent largely on lifting and conditioning.