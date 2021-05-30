Will Bolt named Big Ten coach of the year; Schwellenbach tabbed league's top player

The Nebraska baseball team will enter the NCAA Tournament with a lot of momentum, and a lot of Big Ten hardware.

Will Bolt was named the league's coach of the year Sunday, Spencer Schwellenbach was named Big Ten player of the year, and Max Anderson was tabbed the conference's top freshman.

Schwellenbach, who started every game at shortstop and was NU's closer, is the first Husker to be named conference player of the year since 2005 when Alex Gordon took top honors in the Big 12.

NU landed four players — Schwellenbach, catcher Luke Roskam, outfielder Jaxon Hallmark and starting pitcher Cade Povich — on the All-Big Ten first team. It's the most first-team honors Nebraska has recorded since joining the Big Ten, and other program had more than two on this year's first team.

Nebraska finished 31-12 and won the Big Ten championship in Bolt's first full season as head coach. Under Bolt, the Huskers finished second in the conference in batting average, second in pitching ERA and first in fielding percentage.

Schwellenbach became one of the top two-way players in the country. His steady presence in three areas is a big reason why NU will be playing postseason baseball.