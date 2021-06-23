Will Bolt makes it clear. The next step for his Husker baseball program is to host a regional

Host a regional, and Omaha looks a little more clearer in the mirror.

"If you look at the history of it, usually the home teams are the ones that advance to Omaha," Bolt said.

NU's momentum climb is continuing this summer. Many of the Huskers expected to return are swinging away in summer leagues.

"We've got guys off playing all across the country, most position players getting at-bats (and) some pitchers are going out to get some more innings," Bolt said. "They should all be hitting the ground running."

The Huskers will come back together for fall ball, a stretch of practices that was key in sparking an eventual Big Ten title run this past season. Bolt said the team chemistry was off the charts, and the players played for each other every day.

It carried over into the first weekend of the season in Round Rock, Texas. It showed when the Huskers bounced back from three losses to Rutgers to win 11 of 13. It clearly showed at Arkansas, where NU was not going to be satisfied without knocking off the Razorbacks.

"We went down there fully expecting to win the thing, and I think our guys played that way," Bolt said.