Will Bolt makes it clear. The next step for his Husker baseball program is to host a regional

Will Bolt spent a lot of time working on swings last year.
More specifically, his golf swing.
"If you would have told me when I got the job in 2019 that I was going to play 60 rounds of golf in 2020, I would have said I'm getting fired because I'm slacking," Bolt told Husker fans attending a Big Red Blitz event last week in West Point.
No, an uptick in golf was not by design. The COVID-19 pandemic knocked out most of the season and recruiting restrictions kept coaches at home.
And if Nebraska's baseball coach gets his way, Bolt won't be playing much golf during the month of June going forward.
The Huskers are looking to ride on the momentum created this past spring when they grabbed a Big Ten championship, won 34 of 48 games and pushed top-ranked Arkansas to the limit in the Fayetteville Regional.
The next step, Bolt says, is to host a regional.
"I think we put ourselves in position to do that this year, but we got to keep doing it," Bolt told the Journal Star. "We got to keep gaining that national respect, host a regional … that way you play in front of your home fans."
Nebraska hasn't hosted an NCAA baseball regional since 2008. It hasn't made a super regional since 2005.
Host a regional, and Omaha looks a little more clearer in the mirror.
"If you look at the history of it, usually the home teams are the ones that advance to Omaha," Bolt said.
NU's momentum climb is continuing this summer. Many of the Huskers expected to return are swinging away in summer leagues.
"We've got guys off playing all across the country, most position players getting at-bats (and) some pitchers are going out to get some more innings," Bolt said. "They should all be hitting the ground running."
The Huskers will come back together for fall ball, a stretch of practices that was key in sparking an eventual Big Ten title run this past season. Bolt said the team chemistry was off the charts, and the players played for each other every day.
It carried over into the first weekend of the season in Round Rock, Texas. It showed when the Huskers bounced back from three losses to Rutgers to win 11 of 13. It clearly showed at Arkansas, where NU was not going to be satisfied without knocking off the Razorbacks.
"We went down there fully expecting to win the thing, and I think our guys played that way," Bolt said.
The Huskers, of course, fell shot, losing 6-2 in the regional final. But a message was sent to college baseball: Bolt and the program believe they are on the right track.
"We've got some really good players coming back, and a coaching staff that I have total trust in coming back," Bolt said. "(We're) ready to just build on the momentum that we had this year, and the expectation year in and year out should be to host a regional (and) have a chance to go to Omaha."
