Wichita State transfer pitcher Kaminska adds to NU baseball's experienced incoming class

The Nebraska baseball team gained the 21st member of its incoming recruiting class Sunday, ensuring half of the 2023 roster will be new.

Jace Kaminska gives the Huskers their ninth pitcher in the class. The right-hander comes from Wichita State, where he earned American Athletic Conference newcomer pitcher of the year honors as a freshman in 2021.

Kaminska made 10 starts that season and went 8-1 with two complete games and a 2.32 ERA.

The Caney, Kansas, struggled in an elevated role this past season. Kaminska moved into the Friday night starter role for the Shockers and went 3-9 with a 5.49 ERA in 78 2/3 innings.

Will Bolt's roster has seen serious reconstruction following a 23-30 season, and a 10-14 Big Ten record that wasn't good enough to qualify for the conference tournament.

Bolt and his staff have clearly made previous experience a priority on the recruiting trail. Kaminska is the 13th player in the 2023 class who has played college baseball.

