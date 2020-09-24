Why Dayton Moore believed it was important that Alex Gordon stayed in Royal blue

Moore said the Royals wanted to make sure Gordon ended his career with their franchise, which is just three hours away from Gordon's native home.

"That was really important," Moore said. "It's important for our fans, it's important for the history of the franchise, and we believe it's important for Alex, as well."

Moore was later asked to expand on making it a priority to keep Gordon in Kansas City during an era when free agency rules and cutting ties with players is as common as launch angles. Even if Gordon had played one year in another uniform, he'd always be a Royal.

Moore, who got emotional during his opening remarks about Gordon on Thursday, wanted Gordon to stay in Royal blue.

Gordon's commitment to baseball and Kansas City was unmatched, and Moore wanted to match that commitment.

"The history of our franchise is really important," he said. "We celebrate that, we've embraced it from Day 1 and Alex Gordon is a special part of that history. We've always told our players, when you look at the way the young fans look at this game, celebrate Alex Gordon, what he means to this game, what he means to just the history of our game, the example that he sets, the behavior that he models, and to do it in one place for one city is special and will always be remembered."