White edges Red on Chick's homer to even Husker baseball's Red-White series

Cam Chick's solo home run in the top of the seventh inning was the difference as the White team beat the Red 1-0 in Game 2 of Nebraska baseball's Red-White series Tuesday at Haymarket Park.
The White team's win evened the series at one game apiece, with the final seven-inning game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The teams combined for just six hits Tuesday, the White finishing with four, and the Red with two. One of the Red's two hits came in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, when Max Anderson led off with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch before a double play ended the scrimmage.
Texas A&M transfer pitcher Mason Ornelas made his debut in a Nebraska uniform, pitching for the Red team in relief of starter Kyle Perry.
