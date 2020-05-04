While avoiding calendars, Husker baseball coach Bolt keeps one eye on the future during down time

Will Bolt loves spending the extra time with his kids. He still gets together with his staff once a week to play golf and try to fill the competitive void left by an empty schedule.
But even the Nebraska baseball coach could only chuckle when asked what his last month has been like.
"Every day," Bolt said Monday night on Husker Sports Nightly, "is pretty much the same."
Without the rhythm of baseball games every weekend and midweek contests in between, it's been an adjustment for Bolt and his team to try and fill the void.
That's not been made easier by a warm Nebraska spring that is 180 degrees different from last spring's frozen tundra that wiped out so many early home games.
"I try not to look at the calendar very often," Bolt said.
When he does, he cringes. On one 80-degree day a few weeks ago, Bolt noticed Nebraska was supposed to be hosting Creighton.
"So I did think to myself, 'We'd have about 8,000 fans at Haymarket (Park) tonight,'" Bolt said. "It's just been weird to kind of process the whole deal."
Bolt also confirmed that as of right now, Nebraska expects five of its six seniors to return next season. Only Ben Klenke, who already graduated and has a young son, will move on.
Ty Roseberry will take part in an internship this summer, and Gareth Stroh is finishing up rehab on an elbow injury suffered during the season, but both players, along with Luke Roskam, Joe Acker and Mojo Hagge, are expected to return.
"There's obviously potential professional opportunities there," Bolt said. "But with a five-round draft and so much uncertainty with free agent signings and stuff, I think most guys are just planning on coming back and playing next year."
That means more roster management in a sport that already has plenty of roster management. While roster size and scholarship limits will be relaxed for the 2021 season, there's still plenty of calculus to be done beyond that.
"It really doesn't only affect just the 2021 season, but it's kind of a ripple-down effect for future classes and future teams," Bolt said. "We get the (scholarship) relief this year, but there's going to be that extra year of aid that we weren't necessarily counting on."
It's just another challenge, Bolt said, in a sport where coaches deal with high school and junior college recruits, not to mention their current players, potentially leaving the program for professional opportunities every season.
"We're constantly having to juggle the roster as it is," he said. "So it's just a little bit more. But I'm happy that the guys are getting this year back, having only played 15 games."
