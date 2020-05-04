While avoiding calendars, Husker baseball coach Bolt keeps one eye on the future during down time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Will Bolt loves spending the extra time with his kids. He still gets together with his staff once a week to play golf and try to fill the competitive void left by an empty schedule.

But even the Nebraska baseball coach could only chuckle when asked what his last month has been like.

"Every day," Bolt said Monday night on Husker Sports Nightly, "is pretty much the same."

Without the rhythm of baseball games every weekend and midweek contests in between, it's been an adjustment for Bolt and his team to try and fill the void.

That's not been made easier by a warm Nebraska spring that is 180 degrees different from last spring's frozen tundra that wiped out so many early home games.

"I try not to look at the calendar very often," Bolt said.

When he does, he cringes. On one 80-degree day a few weeks ago, Bolt noticed Nebraska was supposed to be hosting Creighton.

"So I did think to myself, 'We'd have about 8,000 fans at Haymarket (Park) tonight,'" Bolt said. "It's just been weird to kind of process the whole deal."