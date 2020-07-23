You are the owner of this article.
Where to find Husker baseball players playing baseball this summer
Nebraska Huskers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, 5.26

Nebraska's Cam Chick (29) runs to first base after hitting a single in the sixth inning against Ohio State during the Big Ten Tournament championship game Sunday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha in 2019. Chick is playing for the Tulsa Drillers this summer.

 Journal Star file photo

The Huskers have most of its team spread out across the country playing summer league ball. Here's a look at where they are.

PLAYER  TEAMLEAGUE 
Jack SteilHutchinson MonarchsSunflower Collegiate League 
Cam Chick Tulsa Drillers Texas Collegiate Baseball 
Griffin Everitt Hastings Sodbusters Expedition League 
Gunner Hellstrom Northern Michigan Dune Bears Northwoods League 
Jaxon Hallmark Willmar Stingers Northwoods League 
Leighton Banjoff Wisconsin Woodchucks Northwoods League 
Logan Foster Savannah Bananas Coastal Plain League 
Luke Boynton Fremont Moo Expedition League 
Luke Roskam St. Cloud Rox Northwoods League 
Spencer Schwellenbach Traverse City Pit Spitters Northwoods League 
Stacey Bailey Fremont Moo Expedition League 
Bo Blessie Mulvane Patriots Sunflower Collegiate League
Braxton Bragg Traverse City Pit Spitters Northwoods League 
Cade Povich Savannah Bananas Coastal Plain League 
Caleb Bennett Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Expedition League 
Caleb Feekin Mulvane Patriots Sunflower Collegiate League 
Cam Wynne La Crosse Loggers Northwoods League 
Colby Gomes Tulsa Drillers Texas Collegiate Baseball 
Emmett Olson Fremont Moo Expedition League 
Ethan Bradford La Crosse Loggers Northwoods League 
Koty Frank Amarillo Sod DogsTexas Collegiate League 
Quinn Mason Fremont MooExpedition League 
Sayer Diederich Wisconsin Woodchucks Northwoods League 
Shay Schanaman Hastings Sodbusters Expedition League 
Trey Kissack Hastings Sodbusters Expedition League

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

