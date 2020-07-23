Where to find Husker baseball players playing baseball this summer

The Huskers have most of its team spread out across the country playing summer league ball. Here's a look at where they are.
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|Jack Steil
|Hutchinson Monarchs
|Sunflower Collegiate League
|Cam Chick
|Tulsa Drillers
|Texas Collegiate Baseball
|Griffin Everitt
|Hastings Sodbusters
|Expedition League
|Gunner Hellstrom
|Northern Michigan Dune Bears
|Northwoods League
|Jaxon Hallmark
|Willmar Stingers
|Northwoods League
|Leighton Banjoff
|Wisconsin Woodchucks
|Northwoods League
|Logan Foster
|Savannah Bananas
|Coastal Plain League
|Luke Boynton
|Fremont Moo
|Expedition League
|Luke Roskam
|St. Cloud Rox
|Northwoods League
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Traverse City Pit Spitters
|Northwoods League
|Stacey Bailey
|Fremont Moo
|Expedition League
|Bo Blessie
|Mulvane Patriots
|Sunflower Collegiate League
|Braxton Bragg
|Traverse City Pit Spitters
|Northwoods League
|Cade Povich
|Savannah Bananas
|Coastal Plain League
|Caleb Bennett
|Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
|Expedition League
|Caleb Feekin
|Mulvane Patriots
|Sunflower Collegiate League
|Cam Wynne
|La Crosse Loggers
|Northwoods League
|Colby Gomes
|Tulsa Drillers
|Texas Collegiate Baseball
|Emmett Olson
|Fremont Moo
|Expedition League
|Ethan Bradford
|La Crosse Loggers
|Northwoods League
|Koty Frank
|Amarillo Sod Dogs
|Texas Collegiate League
|Quinn Mason
|Fremont Moo
|Expedition League
|Sayer Diederich
|Wisconsin Woodchucks
|Northwoods League
|Shay Schanaman
|Hastings Sodbusters
|Expedition League
|Trey Kissack
|Hastings Sodbusters
|Expedition League
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
