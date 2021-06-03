 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What to watch and who to watch in the Fayetteville baseball regional
0 comments
topical

What to watch and who to watch in the Fayetteville baseball regional

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska NCAA Tournament, 6.3

Nebraska pitchers work through a drill during practice on Thursday in Fayetteville ahead of the NCAA regional opener on Friday.

 ARKANSAS ATHLETICS

Will Bolt addressed the media Thursday before his team takes on Northeastern on Friday in NCAA baseball regionals action in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Fayetteville Regional will feature four teams playing their best baseball at the right time.

Arkansas

Record: 46-10 (22-8 SEC).

Coach: Dave Van Horn (19th season, 746-399).

Momentum hit meter: Homer. How impressive have the Hogs been? They won all 10 conference series in the ultra-competitive SEC and swept the regular-season and conference tournament championships. Arkansas has won nine straight, and seven of those wins have come against top-12 teams.

Top hitters

Brady Slavens, jr., .300, 60 hits, 46 Rs, 13 HRs, 11 2Bs, 60 RBIs

Cayden Wallace, fr., .291, 62 hits, 45 Rs, 12 HRs, 10 2Bs, 38 RBIs

Christian Franklin, jr., .286, 56 hits, 51 Rs, 12 HRs, 15 2Bs, 52 RBIs

Top pitchers

Kevin Kopps (rp), sr., 10-0, 10 saves, 0.81 ERA, 105 Ks, 66 1/3 IP

Patrick Wicklander (sp), jr., 5-1, 2.19 ERA, 72 Ks, 65 2/3 IP

Peyton Pallette (sp), so., 1-2, 4.02 ERA, 67 Ks, 56 IP

Nebraska

Record: 31-12 (31-12 Big Ten).

Coach: Will Bolt (2nd season, 38-20).

Momentum hit meter: Triple. There were some grumblings from fans after Nebraska landed in this regional, but let's not forget how well this team is playing. The Huskers won nine straight toward the end and have won 11 of 13 entering the NCAA Tournament.

Top hitters

Jaxon Hallmark, sr., .341, 60 hits, 43 Rs, 8 HRs, 18 RBIs, 16 SBs

Max Anderson, fr., .337, 60 hits, 34 Rs, 7 HRs, 8 2Bs, 32 RBIs

Spencer Schwellenbach, jr., .289, 48 hits, 41 Rs, 6 HRs, 12 2Bs, 35 RBIs

Top pitchers

Schwellenbach (rp), jr., 2-1, 0.71 ERA, 9 saves, 29 Ks, 25 1/3 IP

Cade Povich (sp), jr., 6-1, 2.82 ERA, 79 Ks, 19 BBs, 73 1/3 IP

Chance Hroch (sp), sr., 5-2, 4.00 ERA, 58 Ks, 16 BBs, 74 1/3 IP

Northeastern

Record: 36-10 (20-3 CCA).

Coach: Mike Glavine (7th season, 195-147).

Momentum hit meter: Triple. The Huskies posted a school-best 20-game winning streak from April 7-May 15, and then smashed 12 home runs and scored 37 runs over five games in the CAA Tournament. Nebraska will see a confident bunch.

Top hitters

Jared Dupere, so., .351, 60 hits, 57 Rs, 21 HRs, 11 2Bs, 48 RBIs, .807 slugging

Danny Crossen, so., .345, 48 hits, 13 2Bs, 30 RBIs, 25 Rs

Jeff Costello, jr., .342, 54 hits, 11 2Bs, 32 Rs, 13 SBs

Top pitchers

Cam Schlitter (sp), fr., 8-0, 1.72 ERA, 83 Ks, 19 BBs, 73 1/3 IP

Wyatt Scotti (sp), fr. 4-1, 2.19 ERA, 38 Ks, 9 BBs, 49 1/3 IP

Brian Rodriquez (rp), sr., 3-0, 1.32 ERA, 24 Ks, 27 1P

NJIT

Record: 26-22 (10-8 America East).

Coach: Robbie McClellan (3rd season, 49-59).

Momentum hit meter: Double. Like the other teams in Fayetteville, NJIT is playing its best baseball at the right time. The Highlanders have won nine straight and 18 of 22. They'll be playing in their first NCAA Tournament.

Top hitters

Julio Marcano, sr., .333, 56 hits, 10 HRs, 12 2Bs, 42 RBIs

Albert Choi, so., .313, 57 hits, 11 2Bs, 5 3Bs, 35 RBIs, 41 Rs, 27 SBs

Daniel Helfgott, so., .295, 43 hits, 5 2Bs, 24 Rs

Top pitchers

Jake Rappaport (rp), sr., 8-2, 2.23 ERA, 34 Ks, 48 1/3 IP

Ryan Fischer (sp), so., 4-3, 2.77 ERA, 49 Ks, 74.2 IP

Tyler Stafflinger (sp), sr., 6-5, 3.77 ERA, 55 Ks, 71.2 IP

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News