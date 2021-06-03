What to watch and who to watch in the Fayetteville baseball regional

The Fayetteville Regional will feature four teams playing their best baseball at the right time.
Arkansas
Record: 46-10 (22-8 SEC).
Coach: Dave Van Horn (19th season, 746-399).
Momentum hit meter: Homer. How impressive have the Hogs been? They won all 10 conference series in the ultra-competitive SEC and swept the regular-season and conference tournament championships. Arkansas has won nine straight, and seven of those wins have come against top-12 teams.
Top hitters
Brady Slavens, jr., .300, 60 hits, 46 Rs, 13 HRs, 11 2Bs, 60 RBIs
Cayden Wallace, fr., .291, 62 hits, 45 Rs, 12 HRs, 10 2Bs, 38 RBIs
Christian Franklin, jr., .286, 56 hits, 51 Rs, 12 HRs, 15 2Bs, 52 RBIs
Top pitchers
Kevin Kopps (rp), sr., 10-0, 10 saves, 0.81 ERA, 105 Ks, 66 1/3 IP
Patrick Wicklander (sp), jr., 5-1, 2.19 ERA, 72 Ks, 65 2/3 IP
Peyton Pallette (sp), so., 1-2, 4.02 ERA, 67 Ks, 56 IP
Nebraska
Record: 31-12 (31-12 Big Ten).
Coach: Will Bolt (2nd season, 38-20).
Momentum hit meter: Triple. There were some grumblings from fans after Nebraska landed in this regional, but let's not forget how well this team is playing. The Huskers won nine straight toward the end and have won 11 of 13 entering the NCAA Tournament.
Top hitters
Jaxon Hallmark, sr., .341, 60 hits, 43 Rs, 8 HRs, 18 RBIs, 16 SBs
Max Anderson, fr., .337, 60 hits, 34 Rs, 7 HRs, 8 2Bs, 32 RBIs
Spencer Schwellenbach, jr., .289, 48 hits, 41 Rs, 6 HRs, 12 2Bs, 35 RBIs
Top pitchers
Schwellenbach (rp), jr., 2-1, 0.71 ERA, 9 saves, 29 Ks, 25 1/3 IP
Cade Povich (sp), jr., 6-1, 2.82 ERA, 79 Ks, 19 BBs, 73 1/3 IP
Chance Hroch (sp), sr., 5-2, 4.00 ERA, 58 Ks, 16 BBs, 74 1/3 IP
Northeastern
Record: 36-10 (20-3 CCA).
Coach: Mike Glavine (7th season, 195-147).
Momentum hit meter: Triple. The Huskies posted a school-best 20-game winning streak from April 7-May 15, and then smashed 12 home runs and scored 37 runs over five games in the CAA Tournament. Nebraska will see a confident bunch.
Top hitters
Jared Dupere, so., .351, 60 hits, 57 Rs, 21 HRs, 11 2Bs, 48 RBIs, .807 slugging
Danny Crossen, so., .345, 48 hits, 13 2Bs, 30 RBIs, 25 Rs
Jeff Costello, jr., .342, 54 hits, 11 2Bs, 32 Rs, 13 SBs
Top pitchers
Cam Schlitter (sp), fr., 8-0, 1.72 ERA, 83 Ks, 19 BBs, 73 1/3 IP
Wyatt Scotti (sp), fr. 4-1, 2.19 ERA, 38 Ks, 9 BBs, 49 1/3 IP
Brian Rodriquez (rp), sr., 3-0, 1.32 ERA, 24 Ks, 27 1P
NJIT
Record: 26-22 (10-8 America East).
Coach: Robbie McClellan (3rd season, 49-59).
Momentum hit meter: Double. Like the other teams in Fayetteville, NJIT is playing its best baseball at the right time. The Highlanders have won nine straight and 18 of 22. They'll be playing in their first NCAA Tournament.
Top hitters
Julio Marcano, sr., .333, 56 hits, 10 HRs, 12 2Bs, 42 RBIs
Albert Choi, so., .313, 57 hits, 11 2Bs, 5 3Bs, 35 RBIs, 41 Rs, 27 SBs
Daniel Helfgott, so., .295, 43 hits, 5 2Bs, 24 Rs
Top pitchers
Jake Rappaport (rp), sr., 8-2, 2.23 ERA, 34 Ks, 48 1/3 IP
Ryan Fischer (sp), so., 4-3, 2.77 ERA, 49 Ks, 74.2 IP
Tyler Stafflinger (sp), sr., 6-5, 3.77 ERA, 55 Ks, 71.2 IP
