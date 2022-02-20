'We've got to get better': NU baseball limps away from opening weekend with 1-3 record after Sunday loss

The Nebraska baseball team got another abbreviated outing from its starting pitcher, and another slow day from its offense, and left its season-opening series at Sam Houston State with a 1-3 record after the Bearkats picked up a 6-3 win Sunday in Huntsville, Texas.

There is still a whole season of baseball to be played, so no one, the Huskers especially, is panicking. But there is clearly some work to be done.

"One weekend is not going to define the season unless we let it," NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio show. "You can't start looking at your opponents, and wondering what your record is going to be, and worrying too far in advance.

"You've got to get in the mode of, we've got to get better right now."

The Huskers trailed 6-0 after two innings after starting pitcher Braxton Bragg gave up two runs in the first and failed to record an out in the second as Sam Houston scored four times. Six of Sam Houston's first nine hitters recorded a hit.

Meanwhile, an offense that struggled much of the weekend didn't produce anything until the eighth inning as Nebraska heads back to Lincoln with plenty to work on.

In four games over the weekend, Nebraska's starting pitchers combined to allow 17 runs on 17 hits in just 10 1/3 total innings pitched.

With Nebraska's starters struggling, NU's defense committed multiple errors in three of the four games, which led to eight unearned runs, and Nebraska hitters struck out 43 times while drawing just 10 walks. That included 12 strikeouts and one walk on Sunday.

"They had their way with us, and it was in every facet of the game," Bolt said. "You look at one walk and 12 punchouts, that tells you all you need to know right there. That's a very immature approach."

Nebraska finally broke through in the eighth inning Sunday, getting consecutive singles from Luke Jessen, Max Anderson and Colby Gomes to make it 6-1. A sacrifice fly from Brice Matthews and an RBI single from Josh Caron followed to make it 6-3.

But after the Husker bullpen hung another zero in the top of the ninth — NU relievers held Sam Houston to just two hits after the second inning — the top of the Nebraska order went down 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth.

"We've got to get a lot better," Bolt said. "We've got to be better in every facet of the game, and as coaches we've got to try to put the team in the best position to succeed, too."

Luke Jessen finished 2-for-3 Sunday for NU, capping a weekend that saw the freshman from Elkhorn South go 7-for-11 with three runs scored. Griffin Everitt and Josh Caron each added two hits.

Relievers Jaxon Jelkin, Tyler Martin, Jackson Brockett and Ethan Bradford combined for 3 1/3 innings of no-hit ball to end the game, while Emmett Olson came on in relief of Bragg and allowed two runs on four hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Nebraska will be back in Texas next weekend to take on TCU at Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers, for a three-game series.

