Wet field conditions lead to postponement of Huskers' baseball game against Iowa

Nebraska's hope of eliminating the taste of Friday's 1-0 loss to Iowa was put on hold.

Saturday's baseball game between the Huskers and Hawkeyes was originally delayed two hours because of wet field conditions, and then ultimately postponed.

The two teams will play a doubleheader beginning at noon Sunday at Haymarket Park. The weather is expected to be much drier.

A ticket to Sunday's game will be good for both games. Ticket holders for Saturday's postponed game can exchange their thickets for general admission seating to one of the remaining home baseball games.

Iowa (25-13, 9-4 Big Ten) limited Nebraska (17-24, 5-8) to two hits in a 1-0 win in Friday's series opener.

The Huskers can't afford to lose very many more games, let alone any games to weather.

NU entered Saturday tied for ninth in the Big Ten with Indiana. Northwestern, at 5-7 in conference play, had a half-game lead for the eighth spot. The top eight teams will qualify for the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha.

Nebraska won three straight games and scored a combined 41 runs in that stretch before being shut down by the Hawkeyes.

Iowa, meanwhile, is in the chase for a Big Ten regular-season title.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

 

