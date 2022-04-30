Wet field conditions lead to postponement of Huskers' baseball game against Iowa

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down impending decisions from Nebraska football transfer portal targets, plus hoops and Baylor Scheierman.
Nebraska's hope of eliminating the taste of Friday's 1-0 loss to Iowa was put on hold.
Saturday's baseball game between the Huskers and Hawkeyes was originally delayed two hours because of wet field conditions, and then ultimately postponed.
The two teams will play a doubleheader beginning at noon Sunday at Haymarket Park. The weather is expected to be much drier.
A ticket to Sunday's game will be good for both games. Ticket holders for Saturday's postponed game can exchange their thickets for general admission seating to one of the remaining home baseball games.
Iowa (25-13, 9-4 Big Ten) limited Nebraska (17-24, 5-8) to two hits in a 1-0 win in Friday's series opener.
The Huskers can't afford to lose very many more games, let alone any games to weather.
NU entered Saturday tied for ninth in the Big Ten with Indiana. Northwestern, at 5-7 in conference play, had a half-game lead for the eighth spot. The top eight teams will qualify for the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha.
Nebraska won three straight games and scored a combined 41 runs in that stretch before being shut down by the Hawkeyes.
Iowa, meanwhile, is in the chase for a Big Ten regular-season title.
Photos: Nebraska opens weekend series vs. Iowa on Friday at Haymarket Park
Nebraska’s Core Jackson attempts to bunt the ball against Iowa Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Iowa’s dugout greets Izaya Fullard (left) after he hits a home run against Nebraska Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Efry Cervantes throws the ball to first base against Iowa Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Max Anderson (4) reacts after the Huskers turn a double play against Iowa Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Brice Matthews (back left) and Shay Schanaman (8) watch as Core Jackson tags Iowa’s Brendan Sher Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Efry Cervantes (9) waits to high-five Core Jackson as he comes back from the field during a game against Iowa on Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Cam Chick (13) and Leighton Banjoff trip over each other during a game against Iowa on Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Iowa’s Peyton Williams (45) and Brendan Sher hug after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska 1-0 on Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 04/29/2022 - Nebraska’s Shay Schanaman (8) throws the ball to first during a baseball game Friday between Iowa and Nebraska at Haymarket Park. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Nebraska’s Brice Matthews (from left) watches as Iowa’s Peyton Williams (45) slides back to second and Nebraska’s Core Jackson waits to catch a throw on Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
A baseball game between Nebraska and Iowa is reflected in this Husker fan's sunglasses on Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Core Jackson sprints to third base against Iowa on Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Core Jackson jogs back to the dugout during a game against Iowa on Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Iowa’s Anthony Mangano (left) and Sam Petersen fist-bump after the Hawkeyes defeated Nebraska 1-0 on Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Tyler Martin pitches to an Iowa hitter on Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Garrett Anglim (right) throws the ball to Brice Matthews (14) during a game against Iowa on Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Garrett Anglim (18) looks to catch a ball hit by Iowa on Friday at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Iowa's Adam Mazur pitches against Nebraska during Friday's game at Haymarket Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
