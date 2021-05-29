Weston throws 7 scoreless innings to lead Michigan past Nebraska

Cameron Weston threw seven scoreless innings, Tito Flores had two hits and Michigan defeated Nebraska 2-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Haymarket Park.

Weston outdueled Nebraska's Chance Hroch, who threw six innings and allowed runs in the fourth and fifth innings that proved to be costly.

Weston limited Husker traffic on the base paths throughout his outing. Nebraska's best scoring opportunity, two runners on with one out in the second inning, was thwarted by a line drive that turned into a double play.

The Wolverines manufactured the first run of the game without a hit. Hroch walked the first two batters of the inning, and a passed ball and a groundout produced a run.

Flores added a run-scoring single in the fifth.

Game Two of the doubleheader will begin at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.