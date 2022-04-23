'We're finding ways to lose games': Latest in string of disappointing efforts hands Husker baseball another loss

You can probably just about guess what happened when the Nebraska baseball team committed a one-out error in the bottom of the second inning against Indiana.

In a season that has seen the Huskers make the same mistakes — and get burned by those mistakes over and over — that error turned into a five-run inning as the Hoosiers cruised to an 8-1 win over NU in Bloomington, Ind.

The loss dropped the Huskers to 14-23 overall, and 4-7 in the Big Ten. It is the first time since 1974 that Nebraska baseball is nine games below .500 in a season.

"The reality of it is, we're finding ways to lose games," NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio show. "And we're not competitive enough."

All five of Indiana's runs in the second inning were unearned after a routine grounder to first base with one out turned into a Husker error. A groundout that would have ended the inning followed.

Then, a walk. Then, a floater into no-man's land on the infield from IU freshman Max Johnson, who was 0-for-5 on the season prior to that at-bat. Then a two-run single, another walk, and a three-run double.

And though there were still seven innings left to play, the feeling prevailed that Nebraska was already in a hole it couldn't climb out of.

That proved to be true as the Huskers lost for the ninth time in their last 11 games.

"You've just got to show up day to day and have a mindset of, no matter what's going on, I'm going to give my best at-bat; I'm going to give my best effort," Bolt said. "And I thought we did that (Friday). Today that wasn't the case."

After the disastrous second inning in the field, Nebraska failed to respond at the plate. Six straight Huskers were retired by Indiana starter Bradley Brehmer. At one point, eight straight Nebraska outs came via strikeout as Brehmer finished with a season-high 11 punchouts as Indiana improved to 16-22 (4-7 Big Ten).

After taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on Core Jackson's RBI double, Nebraska didn't advance a runner past second base again until the eighth inning.

That frame featured another familiar sight — Griffin Everitt led off with a double, followed by two straight strikeouts, followed by two straight walks to load the bases, and then a strikeout looking to end the inning.

Nebraska struck out a season-high 16 times.

The teams will wrap up the series Sunday, with first pitch set for 11 a.m.

