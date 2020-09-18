'We're all together:' Sure it looks different, but Husker baseball team glad to be back on the field

Their faces were covered by masks, but Will Bolt could feel the smiles.
After the Nebraska baseball team completed a "crisp" scrimmage Thursday, the Huskers gathered to listen to their coach.
"I kind of wanted to take that time to say, 'Hey, this is pretty cool that we're back,'" Bolt said Friday. "'We're on the field, we're competing, we're all together.'
"I'd say the mental state is they're excited, they're excited to be back, regardless of what that looks like."
Said sophomore Cam Chick, "I was definitely smiling."
Don't tell these guys that it's only fall ball. Seven months after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the regular season, Nebraska players are, mentally and physically, making the most of their fall practice period.
Sure, it's different. There are concessions that are being made, Bolt says. Outside of a handful of scouts, the team scrimmaged in an empty Haymarket Park on Thursday. But it's still baseball.
"Just being back out at Haymarket, one of the best fields in the country, even with it being empty, it's still beautiful, still gives you the gameday feels," Chick said. "Going out and taking pregame (batting practice) just like we would on a regular Friday night, there's no better feeling getting out there with your team, the team that you put blood, sweat and tears into the program with."
Unlike in other college sports, baseball players had an outlet following the cancellation of spring sports. Just about every Husker played in a summer league, getting numerous reps and sharpening their skills. They were placed in the Northwoods League, the Coastal Plains League or the Expedition League, which has teams in Fremont and Hastings.
But there's something different about getting back on campus.
"Even the guys who were able to go off and play summer ball, it's totally different being able to walk out at Hawks Field and you're wearing Nebraska red," Husker junior pitcher Max Schreiber said. "This is my fourth year here and I still get butterflies. It's a huge deal that we're back at it and that we able to be with our team. You go off to summer ball and you make friends and you enjoy playing with those guys, but it's definitely a different feeling when you get back here and you walk onto the field with your teammates."
Schreiber said players were champing at the bit to get back on the field this fall. That certainly describes Schreiber, who was unable to play in the summer as he recovered from an arm injury.
"I'm definitely a lot more excited, because getting our season yanked out from under us, it's a slap in the face, and obviously there are reasons for that — we needed to put health first," Schreiber said.
There's nothing normal about 2020 and the pandemic, which has thrown a bevy of curveballs. In baseball, a sport driven by routines, that could lead to inconsistencies and unsteady play — the difference between a decent year and a great year for a player.
But Bolt and his coaching staff never stopped preaching to the team one game and one practice at a time. Stay the course.
"There were some uneasy times there for a couple of months (but) I think once (they) were able to start playing some summer ball … getting back into some of their routines, you can kind of tell the spirits picked up a little bit, and that's really carried into the fall," Bolt said. "Baseball is such a game of repetitions and such a game you just got to show up every day and try to be as consistent as you can."
Briefly
* On the injury front, sophomore Kyle Perry continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The Millard South graduate is serving as the Huskers' umpire this fall, Bolt said.
Two-way player Colby Gomes, a sophomore from Millard West, is not participating in fall ball as he recovers from a small medical procedure, Bolt added.
Sophomore left-hander Tyler Martin is out for the year, and junior lefty Connor Curry is hopeful to return soon.
* Bolt said he is uncertain what a 2021 schedule will look like amid the pandemic and Athletic Department budget cuts. He said that will get sorted once basketball and volleyball schedules are put in place.
"I do know that they're going to make a commitment to having us play as many games as possible and play our championships, since we missed those last year," Bolt said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
