'We're all together:' Sure it looks different, but Husker baseball team glad to be back on the field

Unlike in other college sports, baseball players had an outlet following the cancellation of spring sports. Just about every Husker played in a summer league, getting numerous reps and sharpening their skills. They were placed in the Northwoods League, the Coastal Plains League or the Expedition League, which has teams in Fremont and Hastings.

But there's something different about getting back on campus.

"Even the guys who were able to go off and play summer ball, it's totally different being able to walk out at Hawks Field and you're wearing Nebraska red," Husker junior pitcher Max Schreiber said. "This is my fourth year here and I still get butterflies. It's a huge deal that we're back at it and that we able to be with our team. You go off to summer ball and you make friends and you enjoy playing with those guys, but it's definitely a different feeling when you get back here and you walk onto the field with your teammates."

Schreiber said players were champing at the bit to get back on the field this fall. That certainly describes Schreiber, who was unable to play in the summer as he recovered from an arm injury.

"I'm definitely a lot more excited, because getting our season yanked out from under us, it's a slap in the face, and obviously there are reasons for that — we needed to put health first," Schreiber said.