'We weren't good enough' Husker baseball winning streak ends as bats go quiet at Michigan State

Nebraska finished 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, and 0-for-15 with runners of any kind on base while striking out 10 times.

The Spartans (12-16) took the lead with a pair of two-out runs in the fifth inning and tacked on an insurance run in the seventh. The 7-8-9 hitters in MSU's order combined for six of the Spartans' eight hits, with No. 8 hitter Zach Iverson going 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

Luke Roskam had a solo home run for Nebraska on his way to a 2-for-4 day at the plate. Logan Foster added a double.

Nebraska had runners on base in each of the first four innings, but managed just the two runs.

"We've seen it for probably the last three or four games outside of maybe one, where we have a chance early to kind of break it open and we just let them hang around a little bit," Bolt said. "We've been able to get away with it; today we just weren't."

Because Michigan lost to Rutgers earlier in the day, Nebraska will remain in first place in the Big Ten for one more day. NU will try to avoid its first series loss of the season tomorrow, with first pitch set for 11 a.m.