'We were very aggressive': Husker bats finally heat up in rout of Indiana to wrap up series

Finally, Nebraska's maligned offense got to Indiana's struggling pitching staff.

Pounding out season highs in hits, runs, and home runs, the Huskers routed the Hoosiers 19-7 Sunday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind., to salvage one win in the weekend series.

"It's pretty evident: we were more aggressive and more competitive. It's just the things we've been harping on for the entire season, and looking for," NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. "You're never going to be guaranteed a certain number of runs when you come out with a certain mindset, but today we were very determined, and we were very aggressive."

The Huskers, with the lowest batting average in the Big Ten, had done next to nothing against an Indiana pitching staff with the highest ERA in league outside of a couple three-run home runs in the late innings of Friday's 8-7 loss.

Things reached a low point Saturday, when NU struck out 16 times while collecting just five hits in a performance that ranks among the most disappointing of the season.

"We were able to flush yesterday's garbage performance and come out, and we did something about it, is what we did," Bolt said.

The Huskers had five hits by the third inning Sunday. They led off three consecutive innings with homers, starting with Gabe Swansen's first career round-tripper in the fifth, continuing with Leighton Banjoff in the sixth, and ending with a 450-foot shot from Brice Matthews in the seventh.

Cam Chick also had a three-run homer in the sixth inning as part of a four-RBI day.

All nine Husker starting hitters had at least one hit; seven had multiple-hit games, and all nine scored at least once as NU scored the most runs by either team in the series since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2012.

Indiana (16-23, 4-8 Big Ten), which came into the weekend near the bottom of the national rankings in ERA, hit batters, and walks allowed, saw five pitchers combine to walk 12 batters, hit six, and throw four wild pitches.

Nebraska, though, did its part as well. NU (15-23, 5-7) finished with 20 hits, and scored in eight of nine innings, including the final seven.

"It's a mindset thing; it's an attitude thing. The mental toughness part of it, it's the biggest piece of the puzzle when it comes to being a Division I baseball player," Bolt said. "You've got to be day-to-day. You can't live on the highs and ride the waves, and let the lows get you down."

Griffin Everitt finished 4-for-7 with four RBI. Garrett Anglim had three hits and scored three times. Chick, Max Anderson, Banjoff, Matthews, Swansen, and Core Jackson each collected two knocks.

Koty Frank picked up the pitching win, allowing five runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

After an off-day Monday, Nebraska will host Kansas State Tuesday night and Omaha Wednesday before hosting Iowa next weekend. The Huskers are percentage points ahead of Purdue for eighth place in the Big Ten.

