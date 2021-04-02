'We showed our mental toughness there at the end': Huskers rally in eighth to beat Illinois

Illinois didn't go away. Neither did Nebraska, which landed some late swings to steal a series-opening 8-6 win Friday night in Champaign, Illinois.

This baseball tussle featured 25 hits and a bunch of half-inning scoring spurts late.

The last came from the Huskers, who rallied with three runs in the top of the eighth to extend their win streak to seven games.

Jaxon Hallmark opened the inning with a single, stole second, reached third on an error and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 6-6. After a single from Spencer Schwellenbach and a walk issued to Cam Chick, freshman Max Anderson went down and in to swat a 2-0 pitch to left field to drive in the go-ahead run.

"Basically, I called them up after we lost the lead there in the seventh inning, and it was like, 'Hey, we got (two) innings left to play and let's save our best for last,'" NU coach Will Bolt said on his postgame radio show. "We always talk about the mental toughness part of it. Typically what happens is the tougher team wins on any given day, and I thought we showed our mental toughness there at the end."

A squeeze bunt by Leighton Banjoff gave the Huskers an insurance run and capped the final rally on a night full of them.