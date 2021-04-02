'We showed our mental toughness there at the end': Huskers rally in eighth to beat Illinois

Illinois didn't go away. Neither did Nebraska, which landed some late swings to steal a series-opening 8-6 win Friday night in Champaign, Illinois.
This baseball tussle featured 25 hits and a bunch of half-inning scoring spurts late.
The last came from the Huskers, who rallied with three runs in the top of the eighth to extend their win streak to seven games.
Jaxon Hallmark opened the inning with a single, stole second, reached third on an error and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 6-6. After a single from Spencer Schwellenbach and a walk issued to Cam Chick, freshman Max Anderson went down and in to swat a 2-0 pitch to left field to drive in the go-ahead run.
"Basically, I called them up after we lost the lead there in the seventh inning, and it was like, 'Hey, we got (two) innings left to play and let's save our best for last,'" NU coach Will Bolt said on his postgame radio show. "We always talk about the mental toughness part of it. Typically what happens is the tougher team wins on any given day, and I thought we showed our mental toughness there at the end."
A squeeze bunt by Leighton Banjoff gave the Huskers an insurance run and capped the final rally on a night full of them.
Illinois trailed 2-0 before plating four runs in the bottom of the sixth, NU responded with three in the top of the seventh, Illinois regained the lead with two in the bottom half, and then came the three-spot by the Huskers an inning later.
Jake Bunz and Schwellenbach cooled the Illinois offense late, posting zeros over the final two innings. Each struck out the side in the eighth and ninth frames, respectively.
Sixteen games in, Nebraska (12-4) is atop the Big Ten standings.
Anderson finished with three hits and two RBIs, and Schwellenbach added three singles to lead a 13-hit night for the Huskers. Twelve of those hits were singles, but the Huskers were very noisy offensively, swiping five bases.
The Huskers had a chance to take control of the game, but they were unable to take advantage of early opportunities.
They made it tough on Illinois starting pitcher Nathan Lavender, pushing the left-hander's pitch count to 83 through four innings. But NU only had one run — a Griffin Everitt solo shot to right in the third — to show for it, and left eight runners on the base paths through five innings.
That kept Illinois in the game.
"You can look around at the middle innings of that game and go, 'Man, we didn't cash in on our opportunities early,'" Bolt said. "We've been getting those big hits … but luckily we saved the biggest hits for the backside of the game."
The home squad took advantage with a four-run sixth inning that chased off Husker starter Cade Povich. Four singles, a Husker error and a passed ball helped bundle the four runs for Illinois.
But Nebraska responded quickly. Anderson, Luke Roskam and Banjoff, delivered consecutive RBI hits to center field to help the Huskers regain the lead at 5-4.
Illinois (7-9) countered with two runs in the bottom half of the seventh. The Illini tied it when Jackson Raper scored on a wild pitch and took a 6-5 lead on Justin Janas' RBI single through the left side.
Povich pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing six hits — three coming in the fifth inning — and striking out four.
Game 2 is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at Illinois Field.
