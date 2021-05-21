'We played loose, and we played great': Behind early boost from freshmen duo, Huskers open key weekend with win

Three came off the bat of freshman Brice Matthews, who ripped a three-run double down the left-field line after NU loaded the bases with two outs.

Matthews added a single to lead off the fourth inning to lock up his fifth consecutive multi-hit game.

After Indiana answered with three runs in the bottom of the second, Nebraska came right back in the third when last week’s Big Ten freshman of the week, Max Anderson, deposited a two-run home run over the center-field wall.

Anderson, like Matthews, had a multi-hit night. And Anderson, like Matthews, now has five consecutive multi-hit games.

The Huskers also got RBI doubles from Griffin Everitt (in the second inning) and Joe Acker in the fourth as the Friday night game turned into an uncharacteristic slugfest.

"We needed to do a good job of having the plate covered, of being aggressive, being ready to hit. Swinging bats are dangerous," Bolt said. "And you're going to make some mistakes at times. You're going to have some at-bats that you give away at times. But we've been at our competitive best when we're ready to hit before we walk to the plate."