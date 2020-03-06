'We like that': Husker pitchers strike out 16, walk none as NU wins home opener over Columbia

Making the second start of his career, sophomore left-hander Kyle Perry struck out seven in five innings of work, allowing one run on two hits. He was pulled after 68 pitches.

It was the second-longest outing of the Millard South product's career, behind a seven-inning start last April at Kansas State.

It also started later than expected. After throwing his warmup pitches before the top of the first inning, Perry had to wait nine minutes as the Haymarket Park grounds crew repaired a wet spot near the front of the mound after Perry had slipped slightly on the follow-through of a couple of pitches.

Told of NU's 16 strikeouts, Perry was surprised.

"Is that really what it was? No walks? We like that," Perry said. "We don't like free bases, so that's good. We'll definitely build on that. That's really good."

Max Schreiber followed Perry by striking out seven more in three innings of relief. The final two came in the eighth inning when Columbia had runners on second and third with one out in a two-run game.

Paul Tillotson then worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second career save, striking out two batters of his own.