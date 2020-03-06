'We like that': Husker pitchers strike out 16, walk none as NU wins home opener over Columbia

Luke Roskam had the best seat in the house for Nebraska's best pitching performance of the season.
The Huskers' senior catcher was behind the plate for all 16 of NU's strikeouts as Nebraska won its home opener 5-3 over Columbia in front of 4,570 at Haymarket Park.
"They're competing. They're just throwing their best stuff and saying 'try to hit it,'" Roskam said after NU won for the second consecutive game. "That's what you want from all your pitchers — just attack, attack, attack."
Columbia didn't come into Friday's game with a reputation for offensive fireworks. The Lions (0-5) began their season last weekend by getting outscored 38-10 in a four-game series at Fresno State.
But for a Nebraska pitching staff that has seen its share of rough outings already, Friday was a step in the right direction.
After back-to-back games of 10 and nine walks at Arizona State, NU pitchers over the last two games have struck out 23 and walked none.
Nebraska's last two games are the first two of the season in which the pitching staff hasn't issued a walk.
"That's attacking the strike zone, getting ahead, putting guys away when you've got the chance to do it," NU coach Will Bolt said. "There were a lot of big moments in that game where we stepped up.
Making the second start of his career, sophomore left-hander Kyle Perry struck out seven in five innings of work, allowing one run on two hits. He was pulled after 68 pitches.
It was the second-longest outing of the Millard South product's career, behind a seven-inning start last April at Kansas State.
It also started later than expected. After throwing his warmup pitches before the top of the first inning, Perry had to wait nine minutes as the Haymarket Park grounds crew repaired a wet spot near the front of the mound after Perry had slipped slightly on the follow-through of a couple of pitches.
Told of NU's 16 strikeouts, Perry was surprised.
"Is that really what it was? No walks? We like that," Perry said. "We don't like free bases, so that's good. We'll definitely build on that. That's really good."
Max Schreiber followed Perry by striking out seven more in three innings of relief. The final two came in the eighth inning when Columbia had runners on second and third with one out in a two-run game.
Paul Tillotson then worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second career save, striking out two batters of his own.
"Right now, it's just every man available. It's just who's going to throw strikes, who's going to compete, and he's shown us each time he's taken the ball that he's just going to fill up the strike zone," Bolt said of Tillotson potentially taking over the closer role. "I'm not going to name any roles at this point. Whoever's got the ball and feeling good, let's go finish it."
Facing an opponent that played its first four games of the season last weekend and gave up 38 runs in the process, Nebraska never trailed. But the Huskers also managed just six hits in their first game since scoring 18 runs to beat Arizona State in last week's series finale.
Leighton Banjoff, fresh off earning the Big Ten's freshman of the week honor, slugged his third home run over his last six at-bats to put NU up 1-0 in the bottom of the second.
Roskam poked a two-out, two-run single through the left side of a Columbia infield that was playing the left-handed batter to pull to put Nebraska up 3-0.
Cam Chick and Spencer Schwellenbach delivered back-to-back RBI groundouts in the seventh for some insurance.
"It probably wasn't the most aesthetically pleasing game in the world. We left some plays out there, defensively especially, but you never worry about what a win looks like,' Bolt said. "There were a lot of good moments out there."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.