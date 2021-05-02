'We laid a big egg': Huskers get swept at home for first time since 2009 after shutout

Nebraska didn't have multiple runners on base in an inning until there were two outs in the seventh, when Spencer Schwellenbach walked and Luke Roskam was hit by a pitch. NU didn't advance a runner to third base until the ninth inning.

"Just in general, Rutgers, they took everything that we've been doing as far as selfless baseball, and everything we've done to win games this year, (and) they did it against us," Acker said. "And we just weren't there this weekend at all."

The loss, combined with Indiana's win at Iowa, dropped the Huskers out of first place in the Big Ten. NU (20-10) now trails the Hoosiers (20-9) by half a game.

And as fate would have it, Nebraska will play the Hoosiers twice next week, as well as taking on Rutgers twice more, in a four-game pod at Rutgers. That trip to New Jersey will come at the end of finals week at UNL.

"There’s not going to be a massive overhaul or a massive change. That’s the thing with this group. We’ve had a consistent message all year long as a coaching staff. I have a group of captains and older guys and leaders that have made sure that we show up ready to practice and compete at a high level every day just so that’s become our identity," Bolt said.