'We just took the momentum': Husker baseball rallies, then rolls to sweep doubleheader from Minnesota

Cam Chick added a mammoth three-run shot in the third inning that cleared the berm in the deepest part of the park, part of an eight-run frame that gave NU a 12-0 lead.

Nebraska pitching held Minnesota (3-11) to two hits until the Gophers loaded the bases and hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning.

NU’s 17 runs were its most against a Big Ten foe since beating Purdue 17-0 on April 5, 2019. Seven Huskers drove in runs.

"We just took the momentum," Roskam said. "After winning a game like that (Saturday's first game) late in the game, it's always good to come out firing right away and get on the board and get off to a hot start. It just puts them down right away — like you leave no doubt."

Nebraska grabbed momentum for the day by scoring five runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for an unlikely 6-4 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

With two runners on in the bottom of the sixth, Minnesota dropped a foul ball off the bat of Leighton Banjoff that would have been the final out of the inning.

What followed was three consecutive walks, a Minnesota fielding error, another walk and a hit batter as all five Nebraska runs scored without a hit.