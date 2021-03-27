'We just took the momentum': Husker baseball rallies, then rolls to sweep doubleheader from Minnesota

The Nebraska baseball team got plenty of help from Minnesota in winning the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Gophers.
The Huskers did all the work themselves later in the day to wrap up the series.
NU used a late-game rally to post an unlikely 6-4 win over the Gophers to start the day, then scored 12 runs in the first three innings to blast Minnesota 17-5 in the third game of the four-game set in front of 2,584 fans at Haymarket Park.
Saturday’s second victory was Nebraska’s fifth in a row. At 10-4, the Huskers are off to their best 14-game start since the 2009 team started 10-3-1. In league-only games, the 2019 Nebraska squad also went 10-4 through its first 14 Big Ten contests.
The point is the Huskers are winning — and finding different ways to do it.
"I thought it was very team-oriented. It was keeping the line moving, it was passing it on to the next guy, it was taking our walks," NU coach Will Bolt said. "We took our walks, set up some innings, and knocked them down with some big swings. And that's what you've got to have. You've got to have one through nine in the order, and we saw it today."
In Saturday’s second game, Luke Roskam blasted a pair of homers, including a first-inning grand slam, as NU turned the scheduled nine-inning affair into a seven-inning, run-rule blowout.
Cam Chick added a mammoth three-run shot in the third inning that cleared the berm in the deepest part of the park, part of an eight-run frame that gave NU a 12-0 lead.
Nebraska pitching held Minnesota (3-11) to two hits until the Gophers loaded the bases and hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning.
NU’s 17 runs were its most against a Big Ten foe since beating Purdue 17-0 on April 5, 2019. Seven Huskers drove in runs.
"We just took the momentum," Roskam said. "After winning a game like that (Saturday's first game) late in the game, it's always good to come out firing right away and get on the board and get off to a hot start. It just puts them down right away — like you leave no doubt."
Nebraska grabbed momentum for the day by scoring five runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for an unlikely 6-4 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.
With two runners on in the bottom of the sixth, Minnesota dropped a foul ball off the bat of Leighton Banjoff that would have been the final out of the inning.
What followed was three consecutive walks, a Minnesota fielding error, another walk and a hit batter as all five Nebraska runs scored without a hit.
Minnesota burned through three pitchers in the inning after starter Jack Liffrig had held NU to one run on three hits through the first five innings. Two of the Huskers' first three hits didn't leave the infield.
After a Cam Chick sacrifice fly gave NU a 1-0 lead after one inning, Minnesota (3-10) scored single runs in the fourth and fifth before tacking on a pair in the top of the sixth to go ahead 4-1 before NU rallied.
"I thought our at-bats were really good to start that second game there. I thought (starting pitcher Jake) Bunz set the tone to allow us to do that," Bolt said. "When you put up 12 in the first three innings, you probably feel like you have carried a little bit of momentum over. I think more than anything it was just a byproduct of guys staying focused and just having the ability to compete every at-bat."
Briefly
Bolt said he thought shortstop and closer Spencer Schwellenbach was "OK" after leaving Saturday's second game early. Schwellenbach took an awkward tumble in the top of the fourth inning trying to field a ground ball, and was slow to get up after the play. He went to the Nebraska clubhouse after NU got off the field, and later jogged back to the Husker dugout in full uniform.
"He kind of banged himself up on the turf last week at Iowa. I don't think it's going to be much of an issue," Bolt said. "We wanted to get him off the field, and honestly save his bullets with his arm as well, having pitched and played shortstop for a couple games prior to that."