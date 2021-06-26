'We have to be dramatic:' Pinch-hit walk-off single sends Mississippi State to CWS finals

OMAHA — As Tanner Leggett strode to the plate, chants of "Maroon" and "White" boomed throughout TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.
With their season hanging in the balance of a ninth-inning elimination game in the College World Series, the Mississippi State fans roared even louder when pinch-runner Brayland Skinner stole second base. After all, they knew just how close the Bulldogs were to an appearance in the CWS finals.
As it turns out, they were just one pitch away. Making a pinch-hitting appearance, Leggett sent a single into left field and Skinner raced around to score the winning run of a 4-3 walk-off victory over Texas on Saturday.
Behind the third-base dugout, thousands of Bulldog fans bellowed loud enough to shake the frame of the stadium. On the field, the entire dugout mobbed Leggett in a celebration that traveled from the infield to center field in a circle of joy.
“Some people get nervous for that situation, but I pray for that situation. Thank God for putting me and thank coach for putting me in the game (because) I knew if I got a pitch, I would be short to it,” Leggett said.
“Right when it went off the bat, I think everybody in the dugout knew that it was game right there,” said Landon Sims.
For the first time since 2013, Mississippi State will play for a national title. The Bulldogs have been a college baseball powerhouse for decades since the legendary Ron Polk took over, but they’ve never managed to win it all in their previous 11 trips to Omaha.
Every title run requires some moments of magic, and the Bulldogs have undoubtedly had a few already. From the 21-strikeout performance from Will Bednar and Sims that set a CWS record in the team’s opening win, to Tanner Allen’s three-run homer against Virginia, and of course, Leggett’s walk-off hit, the Bulldogs haven’t won pretty games at the College World Series.
They’ve won tough games, with each win coming by just one run.
“I told the team last night in the rain delay, if you ever thought it was going to be easy, it's not our way; seems like we have to be dramatic,” MSU coach Chris Lemonis said. “We have to fight for it and for us to get here, it was going to be a battle. Our team has been so resilient all year.”
Just like the first time he faced Texas on Sunday, Bednar stifled the Longhorns for much of his outing. Apart from a misplaced fastball that Cam Williams belted into the right-field bleachers for an early 2-0 lead, Bednar allowed just three other hits and struck out seven betters in 6 1/3 innings of work.
SEC player of the year Tanner Allen got the Bulldogs on the board with an RBI single in the third inning, a run scored on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning, and Logan Tanner tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth inning with an RBI double. Despite not capitalizing on a bases-loaded opportunity that could have put the Bulldogs in front, Mississippi State continued to battle and stay positive as it has all season.
“We've been fighting all year long. It's never been easy for us, even with all the success we've had, it's always a grind,” Lemonis said.
The difference for Texas was an inability to get runners on base, as the Longhorns finished with seven total baserunners, a similar total to the five baserunners they managed in the first loss to Mississippi State. By contrast, Texas had 13 baserunners in its win over Tennessee, 12 baserunners in a win over Virginia and 19 baserunners against Mississippi State last night.
Still, the Longhorns can hold their heads high after winning three straight elimination games and playing Mississippi State tough in back-to-back games.
With NC State ruled out of the remainder of the College World Series, it’ll be an all-SEC championship series between Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. Five of the last 10 national champions have come from the SEC, but an all-SEC final has happened just twice in the last 20 years (Florida-LSU in 2017 and South Carolina-Florida in 2011).
The defending national champion from 2019 awaits in the CWS Finals, but the Bulldogs are confident. They’re ready to be a part of the team that wins the school’s first-ever baseball national championship.