'We have to be dramatic:' Pinch-hit walk-off single sends Mississippi State to CWS finals

Every title run requires some moments of magic, and the Bulldogs have undoubtedly had a few already. From the 21-strikeout performance from Will Bednar and Sims that set a CWS record in the team’s opening win, to Tanner Allen’s three-run homer against Virginia, and of course, Leggett’s walk-off hit, the Bulldogs haven’t won pretty games at the College World Series.

They’ve won tough games, with each win coming by just one run.

“I told the team last night in the rain delay, if you ever thought it was going to be easy, it's not our way; seems like we have to be dramatic,” MSU coach Chris Lemonis said. “We have to fight for it and for us to get here, it was going to be a battle. Our team has been so resilient all year.”

Just like the first time he faced Texas on Sunday, Bednar stifled the Longhorns for much of his outing. Apart from a misplaced fastball that Cam Williams belted into the right-field bleachers for an early 2-0 lead, Bednar allowed just three other hits and struck out seven betters in 6 1/3 innings of work.