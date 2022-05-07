'We got real sloppy defensively': Husker baseball blows late lead, drops critical game at last-place Minnesota

There's rain in the forecast most of the day Sunday in Minneapolis.

The Husker baseball team might play with a cloud over its head no matter the weather.

Leading by three runs in the eighth inning, Nebraska blew that lead to allow Minnesota to force extra innings before eventually falling to the last-place Gophers 9-8 in 12 innings late Saturday night.

"You get a three-run lead, we get the leadoff hitter out, and then we got real sloppy defensively (in the eighth inning)," NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. "We kind of let them hang in there, and they made some big plays defensively."

In a game that lasted nearly five hours, the Huskers committed three errors, issued nine walks and stranded 15 baserunners while allowing the Gophers to hang around and eventually tie the game with two runs in the eighth inning and one more in the ninth.

Nebraska (19-26, 7-10 Big Ten), seeking its second conference series win of the season and first since a sweep of Ohio State at the beginning of April, reverted to many of the bad habits that have it fighting for its postseason life to begin with.

The loss dropped Nebraska into a four-way tie for eighth place in the Big Ten, when a win would have left the Huskers alone in sixth.

The Huskers jumped to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning, then immediately surrendered three runs in the bottom of the frame. NU responded with two more runs in the second and a Colby Gomes solo home run in the third to go up 5-4, and scored three times in the top of the seventh to extend the advantage to 8-5.

But two errors in the bottom of the eighth allowed Minnesota (13-31, 3-14) to score two runs without a hit. The second of those miscues allowed both runs to score. With one out, a botched double-steal attempt had a Minnesota baserunner caught off first base. But the throw from NU catcher Griffin Everitt sailed into right field and allowed both runners to cross home plate.

"The mistakes that we made, it was not from a lack of depth or guys being in the wrong spot," Bolt said. "We kicked a routine ground ball and threw a ball down the right-field line. That stuff can’t happen."

In the top of the eighth, with a chance to extend its lead, Nebraska loaded the bases with one out before striking out twice to end the threat without putting the ball in play.

Nebraska managed just four hits over the game's final nine innings after Gomes' third-inning homer. One of those was a two-run single from Cam Chick in the seventh.

In the 10th inning, Leighton Banjoff reached on a single, but was gunned down at home plate for the final out of the frame on a bang-bang play after a Gomes single into right field.

Max Anderson was 3-for-7 with two RBIs for Nebraska. Chick was 2-for-7 with two runs batted in, and Banjoff added a pair of hits.

The teams are scheduled to play the final game of the series at 1 p.m. Sunday, but that start time is in jeopardy with a strong chance of rain from 7 a.m. into the afternoon.

