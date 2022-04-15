'We got outcompeted': A pair of one-run losses leave Husker baseball facing cold reality

A long, cold meeting in shallow left field broke with the Nebraska baseball team facing a cold reality.

"At the end of the day, you are what your record says you are for a reason," NU coach Will Bolt said. "There's a lot of moments in today where you have control of the game or you feel like you're in control of the game. And they got the big swings, they made the big plays, and we didn't."

BYU (20-13) had just finished off a doubleheader sweep of Nebraska on the Huskers' home field with a pair of one-run wins. The first saw the Cougars do nothing offensively outside of scoring three unearned runs in the fifth inning.

The second saw NU (13-20) rally from a 6-3 deficit to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, then immediately surrender the go-ahead home run to lead off the top of the eighth.

"Today we got outcompeted two games in a row, and that's not something that sits well with all of us," NU third baseman Max Anderson said, after the Huskers wrapped up a nearly 20-minute postgame huddle.

In Friday's second game, a 7-6 BYU win, it was Mason Strong belting a solo home run in the top of the eighth to provide the winning margin. Strong, who had appeared in just seven previous games, had yet to collect an extra-base hit this season before his shot.

All the same old bugaboos surfaced for NU. With its Nos. 2, 3, and 4 hitters coming to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, needing one run to tie, Nebraska struck out three times, two of them looking.

After managing just seven total hits over their previous three games, Nebraska outhit BYU 8-7, and committed one less error than the Cougars. And still lost.

"It's just all-encompassing," Bolt said. "And it's just what we've seen a lot."

Even in finding some early offense, Nebraska squandered opportunities. NU had runners on first and second with none out, and later first and third with one out in the first inning, and managed just one run. Single runs followed in the second and third frames.

It was a 2-0 Husker lead when BYU’s No. 9 hitter, Dawsen Hall, went deep to right center in the top of the third to tie the game at two, a two-run home run that could have been a solo shot had Nebraska not committed an error on the first batter of the inning.

Trailing 6-3, Nebraska scored three times in the seventh inning thanks to Cam Chick’s two-run homer and an RBI triple from Anderson. But with Anderson standing on third with one out, Nebraska couldn't get a ball out of the infield to bring him home.

"(It's) just a reoccurring feeling," Anderson said. "The emotion, I can't really think of one, but it's one that we've felt a lot over this year, and it's not a good one."

Earlier Friday, NU starter Shay Schanaman pitched a gem sullied only by that sloppy fifth inning as BYU rallied for a 3-2 win.

Less than 24 hours after Koty Frank took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of an eventual 1-0 Nebraska win, Schanaman had allowed just one hit through four innings before things fell apart for NU in the fifth.

With one out, a potential double-play ball to shortstop turned into a two-base throwing error that, instead of perhaps getting NU out of the inning, put BYU runners on first and second with one out.

What followed was a walk, a single from Hall, who came into Friday hitting just .177, and another error as Nebraska threw the ball back into the infield after Hall's hit. Just like that, NU's 2-0 lead was gone.

Nebraska hardly threatened offensively the rest of the way. The Huskers got both their runs in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Anderson and a wild pitch that scored Griffin Everitt after Everitt was hit by a pitch and moved to third on back-to-back bunts.

The Huskers had a shot in the bottom of the seventh after Luke Sartori was hit by a pitch, stole second and went to third on a throwing error, but a strikeout and a flyout ended the game as NU went 0-for-10 with runners on base and 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Schanaman took the tough loss, pitching all seven innings while striking out five and allowing just the two walks in the fifth to go with a pair of singles. One of the hits didn't leave the infield.

