Wanting to prove this weekend they were the best in the Big Ten, Huskers roll past OSU to clinch title

Nebraska was swept by Rutgers three weekends ago, but responded to win nine of 10 to take control of the conference race that had four teams — NU, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland — left battling heading into this week.

"It feels good to check something off of our box that we planned out to do before the year started," said Bolt, who also helped lead NU to a conference title as a player. "We knew the only way that we were able to play in the NCAA regionals was to win the conference, and these guys set out to do that and we showed up every prepared to do that."

Sunday's game did not have the flare for the dramatic like Saturday's when NU rallied to score nine unanswered runs over the final three innings to stun the Buckeyes (19-18) 11-9.

The Huskers sent 10 batters to the plate in the opening frame, and took an early 5-0 lead on RBI hits from Luke Roskam, Brice Matthews, Griffin Everitt and Mojo Hagge.

The NU lineup swung away for eight runs on 10 hits in their second look at Ohio State's Will Pfennig, who had success against the Huskers in Minneapolis earlier this season.

By the time NU expanded the lead to 8-0, Maryland had defeated Michigan, and NU had full control of its championship destiny without leaving Bloomington.