Want to purchase tickets for upcoming Husker sporting events? Here's what you need to know

It may not be a Sea of Red to start, but some fans will be able to attend Nebraska sporting events beginning immediately.

The Nebraska Athletic Department on Thursday announced protocols and capacity limits for upcoming events.

Here is a rundown of what you need to know before you throw on your Husker red and head to the ballpark or arena:

The Red-White Spring Game

* Capacity will be set at 50% (about less than 45,000), though athletic director Bill Moos said Wednesday that figure could increase (it could also decrease depending on pandemic). before the May 1 game.

* Ticket prices are set for $10. Club seats are $20.

* Donors and season ticket holders will have first take on tickets beginning April 1. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on April 2. A minimum of 7,500 tickets will be held for the public.

* Ticket sales will be limited to four per purchase.