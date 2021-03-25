Want to purchase tickets for upcoming Husker sporting events? Here's what you need to know

It may not be a Sea of Red to start, but some fans will be able to attend Nebraska sporting events beginning immediately.
The Nebraska Athletic Department on Thursday announced protocols and capacity limits for upcoming events.
Here is a rundown of what you need to know before you throw on your Husker red and head to the ballpark or arena:
The Red-White Spring Game
* Capacity will be set at 50% (about less than 45,000), though athletic director Bill Moos said Wednesday that figure could increase (it could also decrease depending on pandemic). before the May 1 game.
* Ticket prices are set for $10. Club seats are $20.
* Donors and season ticket holders will have first take on tickets beginning April 1. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on April 2. A minimum of 7,500 tickets will be held for the public.
* Ticket sales will be limited to four per purchase.
* With social distancing protocols in place, every other row will be sold in full throughout Memorial Stadium.
Baseball
* Capacity at Haymarket Park will be approximately 2,700, including reserved and berm seating.
* Tickets were made available for season ticket holders at 10 a.m. Thursday. Any remaining tickets will be made available to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.
* Tickets for the remaining home games will go on sale at a later date.
* Ticket will be limited to four per purchase.
Volleyball
* Capacity at the Devaney Sports Center will be set at approximately 2,400. No floor seating will be available.
* Tickets to the remaining home games (April 1 and 2 vs. Penn State) will be available only to volleyball season ticket holders.
Softball
* Capacity at Bowlin Stadium will be approximately 675, including reserved and berm seating.
* Tickets were made available for season ticket holders at 10 a.m. Thursday. Any remaining tickets will be made available to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.
* Tickets for the remaining home games will go on sale at a later date.
* Ticket will be limited to four per purchase.
Soccer
* Capacity at Bowlin Stadium will be approximately 675.
* Thursday's home match against Rutgers will be closed to the public. Fans will be allowed to attend Sunday's game against Penn State and the April 3 game against Iowa.
* Tickets for the remaining two home games went on sale to season ticket holders Thursday morning for Penn State, and next week for Iowa. Any remaining tickets will be made available to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.
* Ticket will be limited to four per purchase.
Other events
* The Huskers will host the Big Ten men's gymnastics championships on April 3 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Capacity will be capped at 5,000.
* The Huskers also have upcoming home events for men's and women's tennis and men's golf, which are non-ticketed events. Spectator limits and COVID-19 protocols will be directed by the on-site athletics event manager.