Vanderbilt takes early control in an environment that reminded Vandy coach of '02 Husker game

"Tough atmosphere. And this one was not as similar, because it felt like all of Nebraska was in the stadium that night," Corbin said. "I think the thing that's helped us in some regard, we have played well on the road. We've played well in tough environments. And this was a tough environment, too."

Mississippi State and its crew were ready for a party in Game 1 of the College World Series championship series. And when Kamren James took lights-out Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter deep in the top of the first inning, the bonfires were ready to be lit.

Then came a whistle. It might have been the one echoing down from the stands. Or maybe it was from the anchor Vanderbilt dropped on the shindig the Bulldogs wanted so badly to get started.

A seven-run bottom of the first inning by the Commodores was worth probably twice that many runs with Leiter on the mound. And when Vandy's No. 9 hitter, Jayson Gonzalez, emphatically stomped on home plate after his exclamation point three-run homer to cap the scoring, it felt like a message more than anything else.

Gonzalez said his team knew what was coming, and the Commodores were ready.