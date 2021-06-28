Vanderbilt takes air out of pro-Bulldog crowd with big first inning, 8-2 victory

OMAHA — A slow walk around the concourse — because there was no other pace at which to move — made it clear where the allegiances of nearly everyone inside TD Ameritrade on Monday night would lie.
Whether they were wearing the maroon of Mississippi State, or the red of Nebraska, or even the green and gold of the Cal Poly track & field program, as one man was doing, the Bulldogs had the crowd on their side.
You could probably fit everyone who lives in Starkville, Mississippi, inside TD Ameritrade Park if you really wanted to. With a population just north of 25,000, about the same size as Hastings, there would probably be a way to make it work if all those folks made the drive north. The official attendance Monday was 24,052. There weren't 24,000 rooting for Mississippi State. But it wasn't a number too far short of that.
From the looks of things, most of them did. A pocket of fans in section 222, in the second deck down the third base line, and a couple of rows of gold shirts behind the third-base dugout, represented the majority of Vanderbilt fans in downtown Omaha.
It reminded Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin of a scene from 2002. Back then, Corbin was an assistant at Clemson when the Tigers took on Nebraska at the College World Series. Shane Komine was on the hill for NU, and nearly 25,000 were in full-throated support.
"Tough atmosphere. And this one was not as similar, because it felt like all of Nebraska was in the stadium that night," Corbin said. "I think the thing that's helped us in some regard, we have played well on the road. We've played well in tough environments. And this was a tough environment too."
Mississippi State and its crew were ready for a party in Game 1 of the College World Series championship series. And when Kamren James took lights-out Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter deep in the top of the first inning, the bonfires were ready to be lit.
Then came a whistle. It might have been the one echoing down from the stands. Or maybe it was from the anchor Vanderbilt dropped on the shindig the Bulldogs wanted so badly to get started.
A seven-run bottom of the first inning by the Commodores was worth probably twice that many runs with Leiter on the mound. And when Vandy's No. 9 hitter, Jayson Gonzalez emphatically stomped on home plate after his exclamation point three-run homer to cap the scoring, it felt like a message more than anything else.
Gonzalez said his team knew what was coming, and the Commodores were ready.
"Combing into tonight, we were just trying to enjoy it as much as we can," Gonzalez said. "We knew what the atmosphere was going to be like, we knew what the mood was going to be like, so we were just trying to go out there and have some fun."
Vanderbilt won 8-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Whether or not Vanderbilt "deserved" its spot in the championship series in the eyes of some — the Commodores were there by default after North Carolina State was sent home by the NCAA because of COVID-19 protocols, and that came after a miracle rally was needed against Stanford was needed just to get a shot against the Wolfpack — Vandy was here. And it didn't plan to apologize for hanging around.
Leiter, who would have pitched in that second game against NC State but instead got an extra day's rest, did the things that will make him a millionaire in a few weeks at the MLB Draft: eight strikeouts, three hits, two runs in six innings.
Vanderbilt's offense went silent after the opening fireworks. After three hits in the first inning, the Commodores didn't get their fourth until the seventh, when they scored another run.
It didn't much matter. Mississippi State was on its third pitcher by the time the second inning started. And while the Bulldogs' bullpen did its job in getting things back under control, Mississippi State now must beat Vandy on Tuesday, and then again Wednesday if it wants to win its first baseball title.
"We knew this game was going to be difficult, and it will continue to be difficult," Corbin said. "This place is filled with people that aren't wearing gold and black. And we're playing a very good team."
