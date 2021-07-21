Two years after juco ball, Husker hurler Cade Povich signs pro contract after top 100 selection

At this time two years ago, Cade Povich was gearing up to return home.
The left-hander had just become Will Bolt's first Husker commit after a dominant season at South Mountain (Arizona) Community College, his landing spot after being lightly recruited out of Bellevue West.
Now, he's heading to the pros as Nebraska's highest-drafted since 2008, formalizing a contract Wednesday with the Minnesota Twins, who selected Povich in the third round (No. 98 overall) in last week's MLB Draft.
The slot value for the 98th overall pick is $593,100.
Povich exploded onto the draft radar as a premier Friday night pitcher for Nebraska this past season. Constantly squaring off against the opposing team's best pitcher, Povich rolled to a 6-1 record and 3.11 ERA.
He doesn't overpower hitters — his fastball tops out at XX mph — but he features a five-pitch mix headlined by a knee-buckling curveball.
A couple of hours after his teammate Jaxon Hallmark announced his signing of an undrafted free agent deal, Povich turned to Twitter himself with a photo of him signing a contract clad in a Twins' uniform.
"Husker nation, I cannot thank you enough for making a childhood dream come true. From coaches, to teammates, to staff members, and my family. Everyone apart (sic) of Nebraska has helped me get the opportunity to live out another dream. Thank you! #GBR forever."
Povich's decision to turn pro leaves the Huskers without two of their three weekend starters heading into next season. Chance Hroch, who manned Saturdays, is out of eligibility and currently playing in the Pioneer League.
Povich joins Schwellenbach and Cam Wynne as drafted Huskers turning pro. Schwellenbach signed with Atlanta for $1 million on Monday and though Wynne hasn't formally announced his decision, he told the Journal Star he plans to pursue a career with the Phillies, who drafted him in the 20th round.
