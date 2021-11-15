Two-sport standout Mikey Pauley headlines a 2022 Husker baseball recruiting class that includes six Nebraska natives

The Nebraska baseball team has signed its 2022 recruiting class and brought aboard a football player as well.

Kansas City-area athlete Mikey Pauley, the No. 1-ranked catcher in Kansas as well as a three-star quarterback recruit, will play both baseball and football at Nebraska beginning in the fall.

"Mikey is a very talented, athletic kid with a big-league frame at 6-foot-5, 205. He’s a 6.8 runner, hits for power, is a versatile defender and has a strong arm. He showcased those skills on the football field as a highly touted quarterback for Blue Valley Northwest," NU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell said in a news release. "He will be a two-sport athlete here who Husker fans might get a sneak peek at next fall with the football team.

"He has the physical abilities of a guy who can come in and contribute immediately, as well as the leadership abilities of a guy that you build your program around."

Pauley headlines a class of 10 players that will grow to 11 in the spring when junior college transfer Ryan Sleeper signs with NU.

The class is heavy on regional flavor, featuring six Nebraska natives, two from Kansas, and another from Colorado, as well as Canadian Caleb Clark.