Two-sport standout Mikey Pauley headlines a 2022 Husker baseball recruiting class that includes six Nebraska natives

The Nebraska baseball team has signed its 2022 recruiting class and brought aboard a football player as well.
Kansas City-area athlete Mikey Pauley, the No. 1-ranked catcher in Kansas as well as a three-star quarterback recruit, will play both baseball and football at Nebraska beginning in the fall.
"Mikey is a very talented, athletic kid with a big-league frame at 6-foot-5, 205. He’s a 6.8 runner, hits for power, is a versatile defender and has a strong arm. He showcased those skills on the football field as a highly touted quarterback for Blue Valley Northwest," NU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell said in a news release. "He will be a two-sport athlete here who Husker fans might get a sneak peek at next fall with the football team.
"He has the physical abilities of a guy who can come in and contribute immediately, as well as the leadership abilities of a guy that you build your program around."
Pauley headlines a class of 10 players that will grow to 11 in the spring when junior college transfer Ryan Sleeper signs with NU.
The class is heavy on regional flavor, featuring six Nebraska natives, two from Kansas, and another from Colorado, as well as Canadian Caleb Clark.
"I’m incredibly excited about the character and talent of this 2022 class,” NU coach Will Bolt said in a news release. "On the recruiting trail, we try to identify talented 'gamers' who perform on the biggest stages and are great teammates on great teams."
The six Nebraskans include pitcher Matt Dreher of Blair and Trey Frahm of Elkhorn, both of whom will join the team as junior college transfers.
Other players staying home are outfielder/left-handed pitcher Hayden Lewis of Yutan, right-handed pitcher Brandon Lundquist out of Millard North, Millard South right-hander Nate Moquin, and right-hander Sam Novotny of Millard West.
Dylan Carey, the No. 1-ranked recruit in Colorado according to Prep Baseball Report, joins the Huskers as a left-side infielder. Carey's cousin, Scott Fries, was a teammate of Bolt at Nebraska in the coach's playing days. His grandfather, Dave Carey, played professional baseball, as did his great uncle, Dan Carey.
A top-five Canadian prospect according to Perfect Game, Clark joins Nebraska as a left-handed pitcher and first baseman. He played in the same Great Lakes Canadians program as current Husker Core Jackson, where he was coached by former Husker Adam Stern.
The other Kansan in the class is Austin Berggren, a right-handed pitcher from Olathe, Kansas, who like Pauley is the quarterback for his high school team.
