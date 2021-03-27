 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two-out rally sends Husker baseball to unlikely win in first game of Saturday doubleheader
0 comments
topical

Two-out rally sends Husker baseball to unlikely win in first game of Saturday doubleheader

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska scored five runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for an unlikely 6-4 victory over Minnesota in Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader at Haymarket Park.

NU's fourth straight victory improved the Huskers to 9-4.

With two runners on in the bottom of the sixth, Minnesota dropped a foul ball off the bat of Leighton Banjoff that would have been the final out of the inning.

What followed was three consecutive walks, a Minnesota fielding error, another walk, and a hit batter as all five Nebraska runs scored without a hit.

Minnesota burned through three pitchers in the inning after starter Jack Liffrig had held NU to one run on three hits through the first five innings. Two of the Huskers' first three hits didn't leave the infield.

After a Cam Chick sacrifice fly gave NU a 1-0 lead after one inning, Minnesota (3-10) scored single runs in the fourth and fifth before tacking on a pair in the top of the sixth to go ahead 4-1.

Max Anderson finished with two of NU's five hits. Starting pitcher Chance Hroch allowed two runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings, and Spencer Schwellenbach picked up his third save by pitching a scoreless seventh.

Three Minnesota pitchers combined to walk seven and hit one.

Download PDF Box: Nebraska 6, Minnesota 4
Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News