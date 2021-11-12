 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Touted recruit Chase Mason leaves Husker baseball team to pursue college football career
0 Comments
topical
HUSKER BASEBALL

Touted recruit Chase Mason leaves Husker baseball team to pursue college football career

  • Updated
  • 0
Red-White series, 10.13

Nebraska's Chase Mason catches a fly ball during Game 3 of the Red-White series Oct. 13 at Haymarket Park.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

One of the centerpieces of the Nebraska baseball team's 2021 recruiting class is no longer with the program.

Chase Mason, the power hitting outfielder from South Dakota, has left the team, a NU spokesperson confirmed Friday.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Mason is no longer listed on the team's online roster.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Mason, who was also a standout quarterback in high school, will instead pursue a college football career. In high school, Mason had football offers from Wyoming, Kansas State, Fresno State, South Dakota and South Dakota State.

Mason came to NU with a reputation as a raw player with tape-measure power and elite speed. After hitting more than 20 home runs during his final season of American Legion, Mason arrived in Lincoln as the Huskers' third-highest rated recruit in the class behind pitchers Drew Christo and C.J. Hood.

He attended the MLB Draft combine in June but wasn't taken in the 20-round draft.

Mason spent much of this fall rehabbing a knee injury. In the Red-White Series, Mason went 0-for-10 with nine strikeouts. It was part of a boom or bust fall for Mason, who also hit multiple moon-shot home runs during Nebraska's workouts.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News