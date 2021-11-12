Touted recruit Chase Mason leaves Husker baseball team to pursue college football career

One of the centerpieces of the Nebraska baseball team's 2021 recruiting class is no longer with the program.

Chase Mason, the power hitting outfielder from South Dakota, has left the team, a NU spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Mason is no longer listed on the team's online roster.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Mason, who was also a standout quarterback in high school, will instead pursue a college football career. In high school, Mason had football offers from Wyoming, Kansas State, Fresno State, South Dakota and South Dakota State.

Mason came to NU with a reputation as a raw player with tape-measure power and elite speed. After hitting more than 20 home runs during his final season of American Legion, Mason arrived in Lincoln as the Huskers' third-highest rated recruit in the class behind pitchers Drew Christo and C.J. Hood.

He attended the MLB Draft combine in June but wasn't taken in the 20-round draft.

Mason spent much of this fall rehabbing a knee injury. In the Red-White Series, Mason went 0-for-10 with nine strikeouts. It was part of a boom or bust fall for Mason, who also hit multiple moon-shot home runs during Nebraska's workouts.

