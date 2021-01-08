Top-ranked Canadian baseball recruit 'over the moon' to call himself a future Husker

Clark's travel ball coach is Adam Stern, a former Husker standout who played with Will Bolt and was part of the Huskers' rise in baseball under Dave Van Horn.

"He was actually a big part (of the recruiting process) but also not a big part because he said this is your decision," Clark said. "He told me about how great the facilities are and he told me that if you go to that place, everybody is going to love you there."

Because of travel and recruiting restrictions, Clark has yet to set foot in Nebraska. He plans on doing so once the NCAA dead period is lifted and travel across the border is allowed.

Though Orilla is nearly 1,100 miles away, Clark has grown comfortable with Nebraska. He said it reminds him of his hometown, which is less than two hours north of Toronto. He also developed a strong relationship with Harvell.

"I started building a connection with him," Clark said. "We both talked about our Christian backgrounds and we kind of bonded over that."

Clark also liked what he heard from Bolt, who is in his second year at the helm.