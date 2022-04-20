Timely hitting, clutch bullpen performance, get Husker baseball on winning side of one-run game

Another mostly quiet night for Nebraska's bats, and another one-run game.

But this time the Husker baseball team was on the winning side of things.

NU took the lead with three runs in the third inning, then held on the rest of the way in a tense 4-3 win over North Dakota State on Wednesday night at Haymarket Park.

Griffin Everitt went 2-for-3 with his team-leading seventh home run, a double and two RBIs, and Cam Chick added a solo shot as NU (14-21) was able to get past the Summit League-leading Bison (21-12) and end a streak of three straight one-run losses.

It was Nebraska's fifth straight one-run game.

"It seems like every game we play comes down to the end," Everitt said. "To finally come out on the right side of that is good. It's a good momentum starter for the rest of the week."

The Huskers took the lead with a batch of clutch hitting in the third inning.

After a pair of Nebraska strikeouts to start the inning, Chick blasted his sixth home run of the season into the center-field batter's eye. Garrett Anglim and Max Anderson followed with singles, and Everitt cleared the bases with a double that got into the right-field corner.

"That's the game. All to the opposite field there at the top of the order," NU coach Will Bolt said. "I thought we were on the barrel a lot tonight. We've just got to keep that going."

After that though, the Husker bats were quiet.

Josh Caron's fourth-inning double was NU's last hit of the game. The Huskers managed just four baserunners after Caron's hit, on two walks and a pair of hit batters, and didn't advance a runner past second base over the game's final six innings.

But North Dakota State, which entered the game leading the Summit League in home runs and slugging percentage, was similarly held down by Nebraska's pitching.

NDSU took a 1-0 lead on Cadyn Schwabe's RBI single in the second inning, and went up 3-1 in the third when Druw Sackett delivered a two-run homer to left.

But after that, the Bison managed just two singles.

There were loud outs — NDSU hit a pair of balls to the warning track in right field in a seventh inning that saw the first two Bison batters of the frame reach base — but five Nebraska relievers did enough to get the Huskers back into the win column.

NU dipped deep into the bullpen after starter Dawson McCarville came out of the game with two outs in the fourth inning. Despite the short start, McCarville did his job, Bolt said, after losing 12 pounds while dealing with an illness late last week and into this week.

"The fact that he didn't let it get completely sideways early gave us a shot," Bolt said. "And I thought the bullpen was outstanding, stranding inherited runners, then finishing the game off."

Norris freshman C.J. Hood picked up his first collegiate win, throwing 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Braxton Bragg faced four batters and struck out all four to end the game.

After his home run, Chick was hit by a pitch in his next three at-bats. He became the first Husker since Kale Kiser in 2011 to be plunked three times in the same game.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

