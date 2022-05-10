Three key Nebraska baseball games to be televised as Huskers aim for Big Ten Tournament

Three of Nebraska's final seven regular-season baseball games will be on television.

Nebraska Public Media, formerly known as NET, has picked up the Huskers' Friday, May 20, home game against Michigan State for broadcast. The game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.

That televised game will go with a pair of NU games at Illinois this weekend that will be televised nationally.

Friday night's game against the Illini will start at 6 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPNU. Sunday's game is set to be on ESPN2 at 2 p.m.

The remainder of Nebraska's games — Saturday at Illinois, the March 21 and 22 games against Michigan State, and a home game against Oral Roberts on May 17 — will be streamed on BTN+.

Nebraska (19-27, 7-11 Big Ten) is tied with Northwestern for ninth in the league, with the top eight teams at the end of the season making the conference tournament.

The Huskers and Northwestern are both one game behind Purdue and Indiana, who are tied for seventh. Michigan State is one game behind Nebraska and Northwestern in 11th.

Illinois (26-19, 12-6) remains alive for a conference title, tied for third in the conference and 2½ games behind league-leading Rutgers with two weekends left.

