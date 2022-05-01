'They gave everything they had': Husker pitching, hot bats deliver in doubleheader split against Iowa

A big 12-1 win and a 5-3 loss in 10 innings Sunday for Nebraska baseball to Iowa (26-14, 10-5 Big Ten) was just another day in the chaos that has been the Huskers' season.

It capped off a three-game series where their two losses were by a combined three runs and their one win by 11.

Despite the close losses, Will Bolt’s post-game speech to the team was how he was proud of how hard his team played this weekend more than anything.

“My message to them was they gave each other everything they had,” he said. “That is all we are ever going to ask.

“I have no qualms about how this week went down with this team. I think there are a lot more wins coming if we keep doing that and staying in that same mindset. Because you see it’s there. We got to have some big-time performances from guys down the stretch.”

Garrett Anglim delivered a big-time performance on Sunday in the first game. He hit three home runs in the first three innings of the game. It was the first three-homer game for a Husker since 2001.

They were the first three home runs of Anglim’s season and career.

“I was telling everybody I think I was saving up the whole season for three in one game because I have been lining balls and not really getting into them,” Anglim said. “But today was a good feeling.”

Anglim’s hitting follows a trend with some of the others’ hitting woes this season: good swings that have not translated to runs when they are needed. That has been on the uptick though, evident by five games of eight or more runs in NU's last eight games.

“I think our preparations are really getting to us and the team aspect of the game has really come into play right now,” he said. “I think we are all coming together. We are playing the game for each other.”

Bolt echoed that, with a lot of their growth coming from underclassmen and feeling more comfortable at the plate.

“They have played more baseball up to this point than they have played in years,” he said. “They have seen a lot of college pitching up to this point. They are stepping up like you would hope freshmen would in those situations.”

The pitching delivered on Sunday when the Huskers needed it.

Emmett Olson, who has only recently stepped into a starter role, pitched a complete game in Game 1 with seven strikeouts.

It was the sophomore’s longest outing of the season.

“(Olson) was awesome,” Bolt said. “He was smelling it and he was feeling it. He was just competing.”

Olson struck out the side in the first inning and had five strikeouts through two. It was the type of jolt that the team needed to get the day started.

“You come on and attack like that with multiple pitches and you are not backing down, he certainly set the tone for the first game,” Bolt said.

Braxton Bragg picked up that baton in the second game of the day. Bragg came in relief with Nebraska trailing 3-1 and pitched 5 1/3 innings. He left the game having only allowed one run but was charged with another after exiting.

“I figured that he had a shot to get us through four innings to keep us in the game,” Bolt said. “And he did that. He was awesome. You couldn’t have asked for more in that situation with what he gave us and gave us a shot to win the game.”

Nebraska (18-25, 6-9) hits the road next weekend with a pivotal series against the league’s last-place team Minnesota.

