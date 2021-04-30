'They finished it off, and we didn't': Rutgers pours it on late to send Huskers to first loss as a ranked team

Nebraska got things started.

Rutgers finished the job.

Scoring four runs in the eighth inning off an NU bullpen that had been untouchable for more than two weeks, the Scarlet Knights waltzed into Lincoln and knocked off the No. 22-ranked and Big Ten-leading Huskers 9-4 Friday night at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska had been 13-0 when leading after seven innings this season.

"It was just a sloppy finish to a game where we had a lead, and we had a shot to go finish it off with the guys that have finished it off so well for us this year," NU coach Will Bolt said. "And it just didn't happen today.

"They finished it off, and we didn't."

After taking two of three games at previously ranked Michigan last weekend, the Scarlet Knights added another pelt to their wall to take some juice out of what was shaping up to be a big weekend across NU athletics. It marked the first time this season Nebraska (20-8) has lost a game by more than three runs. Rutgers is now 5-5 against the top three teams in the league: Nebraska, Michigan, and Indiana.