There's business to tend to, but potential Bolt-Van Horn matchup hangs over Fayetteville regional

And after Nebraska's practice, Bolt recalled how Van Horn's approach to the game has shaped his philosophy as a coach.

"I just had an instant attraction to the way he talked, the way he coached the game. I felt that he was a guy that just seemed to exude confidence and leadership," Bolt said of being recruited by Van Horn.

The recruiting process started when Van Horn was at Northwestern State and Bolt was a high school sophomore. From there, Bolt learned from Van Horn both on the field and off.

"I would say the recruiting piece of it for sure. Just how aggressive and just how important — he made that known pretty quickly when I started getting into coaching was that you’re only going to be as good as the players you recruit. I think he still understands that fully," Bolt said.

"And then just the brand of baseball, the style of baseball. I’m not talking about an offensive philosophy, necessarily, but just the day-to-day, show up, work hard, play hard, compete hard type of mindset. That’s what drew me to him in the first place to want to play for him, and that’s the type of player I was, and I saw that work for us, and that’s some of the things I try to implement with my players."