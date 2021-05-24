The Big Ten preseason poll that didn't have NU in the top six? 'They may have leaned on that a little bit'

"They've used some of that motivation where people maybe thought that we weren't going to do it or weren't capable of doing it."

Bolt said the Huskers (29-11) had a quiet confidence about themselves. They knew they had what it takes to navigate through a 44-league game grinder that started March 5 in Round Rock, Texas.

Nebraska did so with more quality depth and the leadership of its super seniors, including Joe Acker and Luke Roskam, who were on the 2017 Big Ten championship team. Freshmen Max Anderson and Brice Matthews emerged in a big way, Schwellenbach became a two-way weapon, and Cade Povich and Chance Hroch have anchored the pitching rotation.

Bolt and the Huskers knew they had the makings of a championship-caliber team, so there was no need to talk about preseason polls.

Nebraska talked about something else.

"We just talk about trying to be the toughest team in the country, quite honestly," Bolt said. "We feel like if we do that, we've got a chance to play for a while."

The tougher teams are more focused, Bolt says, and more dedicated to playing team baseball. They can put aside distractions. Simply, they go out and compete.

The Huskers have lived up to that mantra.